Celebrating Excellence In Cooperative Leadership: 2024 Cooperative Business NZ Award Winners Announced

AUCKLAND, 15 November 2024 – Cooperative Business NZ [CBNZ] proudly announces the recipients of the 2024 Cooperative Business NZ Annual Awards, recognising exceptional leadership and impact within New Zealand’s cooperative and mutual sector. This year’s awards celebrate both individuals and organisations for their contributions to the cooperative and mutual community and recognise the value it brings to New Zealand.

CBNZ CEO Saya Wahrlich said “Our winners and awardees tonight come from sectors spanning insurance and banking, retail, automotive and agriculture, illustrating just how deeply cooperatives and mutuals form an integral part of the fabric of our economy.

“They demonstrated how they serve not just their memberships but the broader communities in which they operate.”

FMG, with over 119 years in serving New Zealand’s rural communities, was named Cooperative/Mutual of the Year for demonstrating the true strength of cooperative support. The mutual exemplifies its brand promise, ‘Here for the good of the country’. In response to Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland floods, FMG processed nearly 12,000 claims, injecting over $290 million into affected communities. FMG’s recent B Corp certification as New Zealand’s first general insurer to achieve this status further highlights its commitment to sustainability and community impact.

Mark McLean, Group CEO of SBS Bank, received the Leader of the Year Award for his exceptional vision and leadership in refocusing the bank on its roots as a member-owned institution dedicated to people over profit. Under Mark’s leadership, SBS Bank has become a trusted choice for first-home buyers and significantly increased membership. His commitment to sustainability, including SBS’s fossil-fuel-free policy, exemplifies cooperative principles.

Ashleigh Buchanan of Southern Cross Health Society was honoured as Emerging Leader of the Year, recognised for her journey from contact centre consultant to Operations Manager and for fostering a purpose-driven workplace. As co-chair of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee, Ashleigh’s leadership has set a new standard for inclusivity, making the cooperative model accessible and meaningful to all team members.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to John Tavendale, whose five-decade career in agribusiness has transformed multiple agricultural sectors. John’s longstanding service includes chairing the NZ Blackcurrant Co-operative and EA Networks and advocating for infrastructure improvements in Mid Canterbury. His recognition as an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit and honorary Doctor of Commerce reflects his enduring contributions to the cooperative movement and New Zealand agribusiness.

The evening was also an opportunity to celebrate the longevity and resilience of the co-operative and mutual models. Enduring Service Awards were made to Mitre 10 and Capricorn Society, both reaching 50 years, and LIC for reaching 115 years.

About Cooperative Business NZ

Cooperative Business NZ is the peak body for cooperatives, mutuals and member-owned businesses in Aotearoa New Zealand. It independently represents them to government, regulators, educators and policymakers to increase awareness of the contributions they make to New Zealand, and ensure they continue to prosper and thrive for generations to come. Cooperatives and mutuals collectively represent >18% of New Zealand’s GDP and are critical to the nation’s economic success.

Cooperative Business NZ supports new and established cooperatives to connect globally and with each other.

