FTN Motion Unveils New Third Generation Streetdog50

The third generation Streetdog50 by FTN Motion. (Photo/Supplied)

FTN Motion’s third generation Streetdog50 features a new frame design, modular fairing system, and more.

FTN Motion has unveiled its new 3rd generation Streetdog50 electric motorbike. Engineered over the past 12 months in Hamilton, the Streetdog50 features a host of improvements designed to make it more durable.

The updated version of the urban commuter combines classic aesthetics with cutting-edge technology and layout, which FTN Motion says will make every aspect of the ride an unforgettable experience.

“The brief for the design team was to make the most durable electric two-wheeler on the market, and we’re delighted with the result,” says FTN Motion Founder Kendall Bristrow.

“The 3rd gen takes a big step forward in performance and build quality. We’re really pleased with these improvements and know Streetdog owners will love them.”

Bristrow says one of the main improvements is a new frame offering better stability and handling.

“This new frame design gives riders better balance and responsiveness, making for a smoother and more controlled ride on both city streets and winding roads.

“We’ve also improved the storage, upgraded the seat and shifted the foot peg position. All small design adjustments, but ones that make the riding experience more comfortable and practical.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

All Streetdogs are handcrafted and made to order in New Zealand, with the first round of new Streetdog50’s being delivered to customers this month.

The new electric motorbike also features a new modular fairing system for easier assembly.

“We’ve introduced a modular fairing system to replace the original one-piece design. This change simplifies both servicing and customisation, making it easier to maintain and personalise the Streetdog.”

The Streetdog50 production run is especially exciting for FTN Motion, as it’s the first customer-ready bikes built at their new Hamilton headquarters.

“Before launching the new Streetdog50s, we had to commission our new production line and rework our supply chain. We’re now in a position to make bikes continuously.

“At the same time, we’ve been preparing to export to the Australian market, and preparing to launch the faster Streetdog80, which can reach speeds of up to 80 kph.”

The Streetdog50 is available for purchase at ftnmotion.com, with limited spots remaining for delivery over summer.

Streetdog80s are also available for pre-order. The first production run of the Streetdog80s is limited to 50 bikes, and is on track to sell out in New Zealand and Australia before the end of the year.

About FTN Motion:

The Streetdog by FTN Motion provides a stylish, sustainable alternative to traditional modes of transport, especially in urban areas. It targets both everyday commuters and eco-conscious consumers looking for a greener transportation option.

Different by design, it pairs a unique, classic motorbike feel with purposefully minimalist yet cutting-edge technology and layout, delivering an exhilarating and uncomplicated riding experience.

The Streetdog is manufactured in New Zealand using premium components. The Streetdog50 has a top speed of 50 kph and can be ridden on a car licence. The Streetdog80 has a top speed of 80 kph and requires riders to have a motorcycle licence. Both bikes come with 30L of lockable storage and a removable battery that can be charged anywhere there’s a power socket.

FTN Motion is part of the growing global shift towards electric mobility, helping reduce carbon footprints in urban areas.

© Scoop Media

