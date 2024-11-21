Boomi Announces 2024 APJ Partner Award Winners

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – November 21, 2024 — Boomi™, the intelligent integration and automation leader, announced today the winners of its 2024 Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) Partner Awards, recognized at the 2024 APJ Boomi Partner Summit held in Sydney, Australia. The awards this year acknowledge Atturra (ASX:ATA), LTIMindtree (NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005), and Adaptiv as valued, forward-thinking partners that successfully leverage their Boomi relationships to accelerate business outcomes for customers.

The winners were selected based on how they have used the full capabilities of the Boomi Enterprise Platform to enable creativity and innovation, address complex challenges, and create positive environmental and social impacts for their customers.

"Our partners across the region are elevating Boomi's capabilities to new heights," said Jim Fisher, Vice President of Alliances and Channels, APJ at Boomi. "With their deep expertise, they are delivering integrated and more secure data environments that not only power automation but also enable data-driven decision-making and enhance customer experiences. This level of commitment is essential to the success of every digital transformation project, whether large or small. Our valued partners continue to lead the way, demonstrating an unwavering dedication to creating a more connected world and fostering greater collaboration across the technology industry.”

“These awards provide an opportunity for Boomi to honor our esteemed partners and celebrate their incredible work in deepening our brand and delivering on the Boomi promise, and we look forward to continuing this momentum of success with them — and all nominees — into an exciting year ahead.”

The 2024 APJ winners by category include:

APJ Partner of the Year – Atturra

– Atturra Asia Partner of the Year – LTIMindtree

– LTIMindtree APJ Growth Partner of the Year – Adaptiv

– Adaptiv APJ Services Partner of the Year – Atturra

Boomi offers end-to-end, intelligent integration and automation solutions that enable modern, digital organizations to accelerate business outcomes. The company serves more than 20,000 customers, has a growing user community of more than 250,000 members, and a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners.

To learn more about Boomi’s partner program, or to find a partner from Boomi’s global ecosystem, visit Boomi.com/partners.

About Boomi

Boomi, the intelligent integration and automation leader, helps organizations around the world automate and streamline critical processes to achieve business outcomes faster. Harnessing advanced AI capabilities, the Boomi Enterprise Platform seamlessly connects systems and manages data flows with API management, integration, data management, and AI orchestration in one comprehensive solution. With a customer base exceeding 20,000 companies globally and a rapidly expanding network of 800+ partners, Boomi is revolutionizing the way enterprises of all sizes achieve business agility and operational excellence. Discover more at boomi.com.

