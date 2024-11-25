Radio Listening Presents Advertisers The Perfect Platform For Christmas- Total NZ Survey 3 2024

The NZ Commercial Radio industry has released the latest GfK Commercial Radio Survey audience data, with radio reach and listening finishing the year with rock solid stability. Total weekly reach for radio is up slightly on the previous survey to 3.44 million, with 74% of NZ consuming commercial radio weekly.

Alistair Jamison, The Radio Bureau CEO says: “I speak often about the fact that radio listening is boringly stable. In 2017 our weekly audience was 3.36 million and seven years later we sit at 3.44 million. This should give all advertisers the confidence to make audio a key reach pillar on all their media schedules.”

Wendy Palmer, MediaWorks Chief Executive Officer says: “ As we rapidly approach the end of 2024, audio is perfectly positioned to help advertisers finish the year strongly. With a range of flexible and cost efficient ways to reach most of New Zealand, the audio market is ready to help secure last minute retail sales and drive better business outcomes.”

Michael Boggs, NZME Chief Executive Officer says: “One of the many great things about radio is because you can listen to it anywhere, anytime, it provides unrivalled opportunities for advertisers in the upcoming summer period. Research shows radio listening increases over summer* and with digital audio listening also complementing that, it provides a myriad of solutions to the challenges advertisers face throughout the season.”

Jamison concludes: “The radio industry is closing out the year strong. We continue to deliver the audience results that many competitor channels would love. We continue to grow our digital audiences across podcast and streaming, as well as developing new ways for advertisers to leverage the data and integration opportunities that these burgeoning audiences present. A recent study by the Comms Council and Tracksuit talks to the role of bothism in advertising and audio is the perfect channel for this. We can convert demand today to drive short term performance, and also grow demand for the future and that makes audio unique.”

*NZME All About Travel Survey August 2023

