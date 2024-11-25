Marlborough Wins Big At Entrepreneur Awards!

AIM board member Tracy Atkin and AIM manager Brian Dawson with their awards at the GEN NZ ceremony. (Photo/Supplied)

Angel Investors Marlborough and its manager Brian Dawson are celebrating after winning awards at the Global Entrepreneurial Network’s New Zealand awards.

One of the country’s most successful angel investors groups, AIM won Investor of the Year at the awards ceremony in Wellington and Brian Dawson won Connector of the Year.

Brian said it was “a thrill” to have the work being done in Marlborough recognised.

“Since the group was set up seven years ago by serial founder Richard Coon, AIM has made a real impact, both locally in Marlborough and nationally. Start-up founders looking to access funds and expertise are advised by many in the entrepreneurial ecosystem to pitch to AIM.”

Being recognised the Global Entrepreneurial Network New Zealand was “a huge tribute” to all those in AIM Marlborough who had worked to get start-ups to have the best launch possible, he said.

As manager, Brian is the first point of contact for start-up founders wanting to pitch to AIM members.

With his other roles as manager of Business Trust Marlborough and administering the local business mentors programme, Brian is deeply embedded in the business community and is able to make great connections between people and businesses. He has been instrumental in the success of many new businesses in Marlborough and throughout the wider community.

Angel Investors Marlborough was set up in 2017, and now has 166 members, with $28million invested in 71 start-ups. It is one of the most activel angel investors’ groups in New Zealand.

GEN NZ said Investor of the Year winner Angel Investors Marlborough was relatively new to the angel investing game, but are very active in investing in deals from all over the country.

“They have a tight community with active core members, and have put together a diverse group of investors eager to build the ecosystem, and build business opportunities for the region.

“Marlborough is a small region with a big vision.”

GEN New Zealand (GEN NZ) is the national affiliate of the Global Entrepreneurship Network, a global platform that supports and strengthens entrepreneurship worldwide. It was founded in 2019 to connect and grow the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Aotearoa New Zealand.

As a not-for-profit trust, GEN NZ's mission is to connect Kiwi entrepreneurs with resources and partners locally and globally and to foster collaboration with government, investors, service providers, and academic institutions to strengthen entrepreneurship in Aotearoa New Zealand.

It holds an awards ceremony each year to celebrate achievements during the past year, and this year, GEN NZ awards were held during Global Entrepreneurship Week at The Royal Port Nicholson Yacht Club in Wellington on Thursday evening.

