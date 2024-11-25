Interns Off To Explore Asia’s Thriving Business And Media Landscape

Top students and recent graduates from across Aotearoa are setting off for prestigious internships in Asia, where they will gain hands-on work experience with businesses and organisations across the region.

This year, Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono is supporting 28 young New Zealanders to undertake internships in the key Asian markets of China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

The interns will spend up to three months working with host companies, undertaking work relevant to their academic studies and career aspirations and gaining valuable experience in the diverse business and media landscapes of the region.

This year's cohort will collectively gain first-hand experience across a diverse range of sectors, including media, food, law, digital marketing, and sustainability.

"These internships are more than an opportunity to build a resume," says Nick Siu, director business and entrepreneurship at the Foundation.

"They provide a unique chance for the interns to be immersed in Asia’s vibrant cultures, innovative industries and fast-changing markets. Interns will develop key skills, including intercultural communication, problem-solving and adaptability-qualities that are increasingly important in today’s global workforce."

Adele Mason, deputy chief executive of the Foundation, points to the growing importance of Asia-related skills and knowledge for New Zealand’s workforce, as highlighted in the Foundation's latest annual research report, Perceptions of Asia 2024.

"These internships not only help equip young New Zealanders to thrive in Asia, but the Asia skills and knowledge the interns bring back with them strengthens New Zealand's ability to effectively engage and do business with the region."

The Foundation has offered internships since 2009 and is continually expanding its pool of partners to stay in tune with Asia’s dynamic markets. Some members of the 2024 cohort have already settled into their placements, while others will start with their host organisations in the coming weeks.

Here is a list of the interns and their respective host organisations:

1. Anna Tirikatene (Victoria University of Wellington) will be interning at the CJ Cultural Foundation, South Korea, a non-profit organisation that promotes Korean culture and arts.

2. Bonnie White (University of Auckland) will be interning at the Taipei Times, Taiwan, an English-language daily newspaper known for its coverage of local and international news, with a focus on Taiwan's politics and culture.

3. Caitlin Lester (Massey University) will be interning at The Deccan Herald, India, a prominent English-language daily newspaper known for its in-depth coverage of regional and national news.

4. Elizabeth Thomson (University of Auckland) will be interning at KPMG Vietnam, one of the Big Four accounting firms in Vietnam.

5. Elsie Williams (University of Canterbury) will be interning at JoongAng Daily, South Korea, an English-language newspaper known for its comprehensive coverage of South Korean news and global affairs.

6. Emilia Skelton (University of Auckland) is currently interning at the New Zealand China Council, an organisation that promotes understanding and cooperation between New Zealand and China.

7. Francesca Long (University of Auckland) will be interning at the APEC Secretariat, Singapore, the intergovernmental organisation that promotes economic cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region.

8. Grace Crysell (Victoria University of Wellington) will be interning at Air New Zealand.

9. Harleen Kaur Sandhu (University of Auckland) will be interning at Silver Fern Farms, China, a leading New Zealand meat processor and exporter.

10. Imogene Bedford (Massey University) will be interning at Thai PBS Network, Thailand's public broadcaster.

11. James Gray (Victoria University of Wellington) will be interning at Beach House Pictures, Singapore, a production company dedicated to non-fiction storytelling.

12. Jessie Qin (University of Canterbury) will be interning at Silver Fern Farms, China, a leading New Zealand meat processor and exporter.

13. Karlos Croft (Auckland University of Technology) will be interning at KPMG, Vietnam, one of the Big Four accounting firms in Vietnam.

14. Kaya Selby (Massey University) will be interning at JoongAng Daily, South Korea, an English-language newspaper known for its comprehensive coverage of South Korean news and global affairs.

15. Lauren Pattemore (Massey University) will be interning at TaiwanPlus, Taiwan, a premier international media platform providing English-language news and entertainment from Taiwan.

16. Luca Parussini (University of Auckland) will be interning at Hogan Lovells, Japan, a global leader that delivers exceptional legal services in highly regulated sectors.

17. Matthew Wai (University of Auckland) will be interning at NEC AI, Japan, an IT corporation with major operations in IT services and social infrastructure.

18. Paridhi Bakshi (Journalist in Aotearoa) will be interning at ACICIS, Indonesia, an organisation that supports Australian and Indonesian education and research collaboration.

19. Rosie Leishman (University of Canterbury) will be interning at The Bangkok Post, one of Thailand's leading English-language newspapers.

20. Ryan Choy (Victoria University of Wellington) will be interning at the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (HKIAC), Hong Kong, a leading international arbitration institution.

21. Silvia Massa (Massey University) will be interning at The Philippines Star, Philippines, an English-language newspaper and the flagship brand of the Philstar Media Group.

22. Taylor Mitchell (University of Canterbury) will be interning at KPMG Indonesia, one of the Big Four accounting firms in Indonesia.

23. Tessa Bruton (University of Auckland) will be interning at renewable energy company Alternergy in the Philippines, a country that is rapidly developing its renewable energy sector.

24. Tim Llanes (Auckland University of Technology) will be interning at Hogan Lovells, Japan, a global leader that delivers exceptional legal services in highly regulated sectors.

25. Xanthe Jane Eastabrook (Auckland University of Technology) will be interning at the CJ Cultural Foundation, South Korea, a non-profit organisation that promotes Korean culture and arts.

26. Zoe Lit (University of Auckland) will be interning at United Media Solution in China, a leading provider of integrated marketing communications services.

The Foundation is currently in the process of selecting two more interns for Arnott's Group in Malaysia.

For more information on the internship programme, please visit the Foundation’s website: https://www.asianz.org.nz/business/internships.

About the Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono

Established in 1994, the Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono is New Zealand’s leading authority on Asia. Its mission is to equip New Zealanders to thrive in Asia, by providing experiences and resources to build their knowledge, skills, and confidence. The Foundation’s activities cover more than 20 countries in Asia and are delivered through eight core programmes: arts, business, entrepreneurship, leadership, media, research, Track II diplomacy and sports.

