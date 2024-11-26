academyEX Establishes Trans-Tasman EdTech Powerhouse Through Strategic Investment In BSI Learning

24 November 2024

Simona Turin, newly appointed Chair of BSI and the CEO of academyEX. Photo/Supplied.

In a move to expand its Australian presence, academyEX, leader in innovative learning and professional development, has announced a strategic investment in BSI Learning, one of Australia's best vocational learning and development providers.

academyEX is a postgraduate institute focused on professional education as well as a significant provider of EdTech, delivering large scale online learning platforms and experiences for clients. This partnership enables academyEX to expand its proven approach to the Australian market, while working together with BSI to deliver new vocational and digital learning solutions across Australia.

“This strategic partnership isn't just about combining resources – it's about reimagining how organisations and professionals learn, adapt, and thrive in a world in constant motion,” comments Simona Turin, newly appointed Chair of BSI and the CEO of academyEX.

Education that meets tomorrow's challenges

academyEX enters the investment at a time of significant growth as the organisation responds to demand for professional development as businesses face new challenges in a fast changing world. The organisation's successful launch of AI initiatives including its award winning ‘AI Pop-Up Lab’ and large-scale digital learning platforms demonstrates its ongoing commitment to delivering learning that supports the development of new capabilities and the future of work.

Solving a growing skills gap

“Many learning models aren't keeping pace with today's rapidly evolving workplace. By combining academyEX's expertise in large-scale digital transformation and postgraduate education with BSI's proven track record in vocational and digital learning solutions, we're creating unprecedented learning pathways that deliver both immediate impact and long-term change," comments Simona.

The strategic investment positions academyEX as a major player in the Australian professional development market while strengthening its global presence.

“This partnership comes at a crucial time when organisations are grappling with technology transformation and the growing skills gap. Together, academyEX and BSI Learning create a unique platform that doesn't just talk about future-ready learning – it delivers it, as evidenced by the thousands of professionals already completing targeted courses and transformative programmes across both organisations,” explains Simona.

For BSI Learning's clients, this means immediate access to academyEX's innovative approaches to technology transformation and postgraduate education. For academyEX's partners, it opens up new possibilities in practical, scalable training solutions.

A track record on upskilling learners

academyEX is the company that launched ‘The AI Experience Lab’ which provides a safe space for small businesses to play with new AI tools, bots and apps. The first of its kind in Auckland, it offers an innovative, hands-on learning experience designed to immerse small business owners in the world of artificial intelligence. The dynamic lab focuses on real-world applications, giving learners the chance to explore cutting-edge technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing and automated applications. Through interactive projects, participants apply AI prompts and apps to practical scenarios, deepening their understanding and gaining valuable skills.

In addition, academyEX also collaborated with the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) to launch the award-winning ‘Digital Passport’ last year. These free learning modules focus on building digital literacy and essential skills for the job market. With over 4,200 New Zealanders enrolled in Digital Passport and over 40,000 sessions, the initiative has already shown a profound ability to support individuals in building new capabilities, marking a significant step towards a more inclusive and empowered society.

“This isn't about maintaining the status quo – it's about breaking the right rules to create learning experiences that actually work in today's world. Because in a world in motion, standing still isn't an option,” concludes Simona.

To learn more about how this partnership can transform your organisation's learning and development capabilities, visit [https://academyex.com./learning-lab] or contact [ana.ivanovic-tongue@academyEX.com and [simon.dewar@bsi.com.au].

About academyEX

academyEX is a higher education institute designed to meet evolving industry needs, preparing people for the next stage of their career. It provides highly-focused learning in the areas of technological disruption, leadership, sustainability and education. Specializing in postgraduate education and learning technology solutions, academyEX partners with leading organizations to deliver innovative professional development programs and digital learning platforms.

