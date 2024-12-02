Fake Online Shops Surge As Christmas Approaches – Avast Research

As the holiday season approaches, millions of consumers are gearing up for online shopping sprees, hunting for deals on gifts and festive essentials. However, this season also marks the return of a hidden threat: fake online shops, also called e-shops.

Avast researchers have identified nearly 80,000 counterfeit websites in 2024 with a surge in the months leading up to the holidays, with sites in New Zealand targeting well-known brands like Pandora, Swatch, H&M, Princess Polly, and Zara. These fraudulent sites, designed to look like trusted retailers, are deceiving shoppers into providing personal and financial data.

Key findings from the latest research include:

Malvertising and adware are driving traffic to fake sites, with malvertising up 53% and adware skyrocketing 227% during the holiday season, targeting shoppers hunting for deals.

and adware skyrocketing during the holiday season, targeting shoppers hunting for deals. Examples of fake domains, such as pandoraoutletnz.co.nz , swatch-nz.co.nz trick holiday shoppers with too-good-to-be-true deals.

trick holiday shoppers with too-good-to-be-true deals. In New Zealand, Avast products protected more than 5,200 people from these fake websites in October alone.

Avast Malware Research Director, Jakub Kroustek, suggests the following tips for safe online shopping:

Before entering personal information or making a payment, verify the credibility of the website. Check the URL, look for reviews from other customers, and ensure that the site is secured with "https." Use trusted payment methods: Opt for trusted payment methods that provide an additional layer of protection for your financial details. Be cautious if there is only one payment method, especially if it requires entering your card details directly on the e-shop page. Legitimate platforms usually offer a variety of secure payment options.

Opt for trusted payment methods that provide an additional layer of protection for your financial details. Be cautious if there is only one payment method, especially if it requires entering your card details directly on the e-shop page. Legitimate platforms usually offer a variety of secure payment options. Be cautious during sales periods: While discounts are enticing, be cautious during purchases at sale prices. Resist the pressure for a quick purchase without thorough consideration and comparison of offers.

While discounts are enticing, be cautious during purchases at sale prices. Resist the pressure for a quick purchase without thorough consideration and comparison of offers. Watch for signals of fraud: Observe warning signs such as spelling errors on websites, unusual email addresses, or suspicious offers. Legitimate e-shops always present themselves with care and professionalism.

Observe warning signs such as spelling errors on websites, unusual email addresses, or suspicious offers. Legitimate e-shops always present themselves with care and professionalism. Keep security software updated: Ensure that your computer or mobile device has up-to-date antivirus and antimalware software. This can protect your sensitive information from online threats.

Ensure that your computer or mobile device has up-to-date antivirus and antimalware software. This can protect your sensitive information from online threats. Share experiences and warnings: Engage with other online shoppers and share your experiences with various e-shops. Warn against suspicious websites and contribute to creating a safe online environment for everyone.

Let me know if you’d like to speak with an Avast expert who can share insights on how these e-shops operate and provide tips for Kiwis on how to avoid falling victim to scams.

