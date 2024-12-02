Daikin Park Christchurch: Green Star Focus For A Sustainable Future In Hornby

Daikin Park groundbreaking (Photo/Supplied)

Heat pump company Daikin is incorporating its ambitious global sustainability goals into a new purpose-built facility in Christchurch.

Daikin New Zealand’s new development in Hornby, which is due for completion in October 2025, is targeting a 5 Green Star rating to support Daikin Global’s aim to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The development makes Daikin the first international company in the Canterbury region to follow its global sustainability charter to have all its facilities around the world meet an accredited sustainability rating.

Once the facility – known as Daikin Park Christchurch – is occupied, it also aims to achieve a 5-star NABERS rating which shows a building’s energy performance.

“This project represents a significant investment in sustainable development and innovation within the Canterbury region,” said Ben Lagan, Managing Director of Christchurch-based developer Carbon Property.

“Sustainability is top of mind for Daikin globally and we are working closely with Daikin New Zealand to ensure it meets the organisation’s key sustainability targets on a local level,” said Mr Lagan.

Daikin Park’s sustainability features include a 100kw solar system, energy efficient fittings and fixtures, low VOC environmentally friendly paints and sealants, facilities for cyclists and EV charging stations, and rainwater harvesting.

To significantly reduce the operational impact on the environment, Daikin is installing industry-leading HVAC systems in the Christchurch facility. This technology includes advanced heat recovery technology and predictive fault detection to ensure maximum energy efficiency and indoor air quality.

Daikin Managing Director, Ryuta Hayashibara, said Daikin Park Christchurch continues the company’s commitment to sustainability and innovation in New Zealand.

“It’s about creating a workplace that puts staff wellbeing first and provides an environment that nurtures productivity and innovation. This new building enables us to provide everything from superior indoor air quality for our teams through to monitoring greenhouse gas emissions to enhance the assessment of our carbon footprint.

“It really is a game changer for our employees, our customers, and the local community.”

Mr Hayashibara said the 7,500sqm purpose-built facility will also expand Daikin NZ’s national operation and help to meet customer demand and improve services across the South Island.

“The expansion will improve our operation resulting in greater customer satisfaction while continuing to drive customer growth and focusing on technology and product innovation to improve indoor air quality and ensure all Kiwi homes are warm, dry, and sufficiently heated.”

The start of construction in Christchurch coincides with the opening of Daikin Park in Auckland this month. It follows Daikin Australia's successful expansion recently with the launch of similar facilities in Melbourne and Adelaide, and the award-winning 6-star Green Star and Platinum WELL-rated Daikin Park in Brisbane.

The Christchurch facility also includes a comprehensive training academy to support the development of skilled workers in the HVAC industry. As part of improving sales and installation skills in the industry, Daikin also aims to collaborate with vocational training schools and local universities.

Michael Trad, Director of Daikin New Zealand, said: “Along with Daikin Park Auckland, the facility will lead the way in raising the level of skills development in the entire heat pump market which is set to continue expanding in the future.”

Mr Trad said Daikin’s vision was to establish state-of-the-art facilities that further enhance the support it provides customers.

“Building on the success of four Daikin Park’s in Australia and one in Auckland, the Christchurch project provides an opportunity to demonstrate Daikin’s global supply chain excellence in New Zealand and redefine the standard for customer experience.”

Daikin Supply Chain and Facilities Manager, Andy Heydon, said Daikin Park Christchurch would support the company’s supply chain vision for the long term.

“Similar to what Daikin has done in Auckland, Daikin Park Christchurch enables us to take control of our own supply chain. The Hornby facility is a significant investment in the company’s future to ensure we provide customers in Canterbury and across the South Island with the best service and products possible.

“It will help reinforce our position as a market leader in New Zealand by supporting faster response times and improving customer experience.”

Designed with safety in mind, Daikin Park will feature triple entry points for safe vehicle operation, segregation of heavy vehicles, and extensive storage capabilities, including 5,260 pallet spaces and advanced racking systems.

The facility enhances operational efficiencies with multiple state highway transport links and a dedicated 4,500sqm yard.

Daikin Park Christchurch is a joint partnership between Daikin, Carbon Property, private property fund Epoch Property and global property company Savills.

“Epoch Property are looking forward to continuing the great relationship with Daikin and providing them with one of the highest quality industrial facilities to support its business growth in the South Island,” says Epoch Property Director, David Cresswell.

Savills has partnered with Daikin in New Zealand and Australia for 10 years and has been instrumental in securing over 120,000 sqm of office and warehouse space for the company’s Daikin Park projects.

“Daikin's investment in the Christchurch site underscores its position as the world's leading air conditioning manufacturer,” said Darren Curry, Savills Director Industrial and Logistics.

