Budding Entrepreneurs Inspired At UC Lecture By Alexanders

Rachel at UCE lecture (Photo/Supplied)

Rachel Alexander, Director of Alexanders Digital Marketing, captivated summer school students at a recent lecture hosted by the University of Canterbury’s Centre for Entrepreneurship (UCE). The session, Decoding customer behaviour: Using digital insights & segmentation to shape strategy, offered actionable insights on how businesses can create targeted marketing strategies for growth by better understanding and segmenting their audiences.

As a seasoned expert with over 28 years manning a Christchurch marketing agency, Rachel’s passion for empowering businesses through strategic marketing was palpable. Speaking to a room of aspiring entrepreneurs who are current engineering and commerce students, she broke down the fundamentals of customer segmentation and how it can be leveraged to unlock hidden opportunities.

The Power of Customer Segmentation

At the core of Rachel’s presentation was the principle that not all customers are the same; they do not share the same needs, motivations, or readiness to act. By effectively segmenting customers based on criteria such as demographics, psychographics, and behaviours or pain points, businesses can:

Tailor messages to resonate with specific groups.

Focus resources on the most profitable segments.

Maximise conversion rates and uncover overlooked niches.

Rachel shared real-world examples of segmentation in action, illustrating how aligning messaging and products with audience needs can lead to higher engagement and a stronger brand presence.

Actionable Insights for Attendees

Entrepreneurs left the seminar equipped with a list of draft customer segments to go on and validate their market strategies. Rachel also emphasised the importance of digital insights in guiding these efforts, offering tips on leveraging platforms like Google Analytics and social media metrics for validating demand and finding in-depth customer understanding.

Her practical advice resonated with attendees, with one participant commenting, “I’d only been able to imagine my audience as one group. Rachel helped to break this down into simple, practical clusters that made it clear that we would need different channels and messages to connect with each group.”

Championing Growth Through Knowledge Sharing

Rachel’s presentation at UCE reflects Alexanders Digital Marketing’s commitment to empowering New Zealand businesses. By blending expertise in digital marketing with a deep understanding of customer behaviour, Alexanders supports businesses to navigate the ever-evolving digital landscape.

