Ferry Announcement Shows Government Is Serious About Providing Certainty For Interisland Freight

Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 4:24 pm
Press Release: National Road Carriers

National Road Carriers Association (NRC) is pleased a decision has been made to establish a new company to procure two new ferries to replace KiwiRail's interisland ferries as they reach their end of life.

NRC GM Policy & Advocacy James Smith says the announcement by Finance Minister Nicola Willis to buy two new ferries provides certainty that long-term options for moving freight between the North and South Islands is a priority.

“Rail will always be a critical part of New Zealand’s supply chain network and KiwiRail, also an NRC member, needs certainty so it can configure its entire operation to what configuration post 2029 Cook Strait is.

“We need to await confirmation from the Government as to what exact solution will be chosen moving forward, and we will be looking for dialog on establishing what the best solution is for the entire supply chain.

“NRC is looking for robust plans for terminal infrastructure that caters for efficient transfer of freight. Ideally the terminal infrastructure should be able to cater for multiple vessel operators ensuring maximum value is obtained for every dollar spent.”

