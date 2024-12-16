New Data Reveals That New Zealand Workers Take Less Leave That Their UK And Australian Counterparts

Global employment authority Employment Hero - a leading people, payroll and benefits software provider - has released new data on the country’s leave trends. Spanning 21,259 workers, it uncovers that Kiwis are taking less leave overall (but planning it more spontaneously) than their counterparts in Australia and the UK.

Key highlights include:

Shorter leave duration: New Zealanders take an average of 14 days of leave per year, compared to 16 days in both Australia and the UK.

Spontaneous leave planning: Kiwis request leave an average of 17 days in advance, compared to Australians at 19 days and the UK at 35 days.

Consistent approval rates: Leave approval rates remain high across all regions at 97%.

Fewer leave requests: New Zealand workers make on average six requests for leave annually, compared to seven in Australia and the UK.

Liam D’Ortenzio, Head of People & Culture at Employment Hero, emphasises the importance of maintaining a healthy approach to rest: “Taking sufficient rest is essential for productivity and mental health, especially during the busy year-end period like Christmas. It’s crucial for businesses to encourage employees to plan and take their leave to recharge fully. Automation within platforms like Employment Hero make ongoing engagement around leave easier, helping teams balance workload with team capacity and wellness. The system not only streamlines leave requests and approval but can also proactively flag managers when leave balances are high.”

With burnout on the rise, as highlighted in Employment Hero’s ‘2024 Wellness at Work Report’, creating a culture that prioritises sufficient rest is more important than ever. The report found that 61% of New Zealand workers experienced burnout in the past three months, up from 53% in 2022. Flexible work arrangements, wellness initiatives and tools like Employee Assistance Programs (EAP) (included with the use of Employment Hero’s all-in-one Employment Operating Systems (eOS)) can help address these challenges, fostering healthier and more resilient teams.

“Modern HR platform offers more than just leave management; they empower organisations to stay in tune with employee well-being through surveys that offer real-time insights into how teams are coping; and the ability for staff to confidentially self-refer themselves for support using built-in support tools like EAPs. These capabilities enable businesses to quickly identify and address employee challenges, ensuring teams feel supported and connected.”

As workplaces navigate increasing stress and demands, fostering a culture of positive mental health and rest is no longer optional - it’s essential. By enabling companies to engage employees and promote a balance between work and well-being, companies can play a key role in creating healthier, more productive workplaces across New Zealand.

