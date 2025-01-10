1920s Theme To Be Featured At This Year’s Waipā Networks Business Awards

More than a century of providing power to Waipā will be the theme and inspiration of this year’s Waipā Networks Business Awards Gala Dinner, which takes place in May.

Waipā Networks will again sponsor this year’s Waipā Networks Business Awards, celebrating the 1920s to mark a significant milestone in the company's history – more than 100 years of service to the Waipā community.

Waipā Networks General Manager Customer and Community Anna Watson says the company's almost 30-year sponsorship of these awards highlights its ongoing commitment to supporting and recognising the achievements of local businesses.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating local business achievements with the Cambridge and Te Awamutu chambers of commerce, business community, and leaders who are shaping the region’s future.”

"Since electrification began in Waipā in the 1920s, power has been crucial to both business and residential growth. Supporting this event is a fitting way to celebrate those who have contributed to our community in the past, and excel in business today," she says.

The Waipā Networks Business Awards provide a platform for local businesses to receive recognition for their resilience, efforts, and achievements. Watson notes that there will be many examples of leadership, innovation, and strategic thinking that have enabled businesses to succeed despite challenging economic conditions.

“We have an incredible amount of passion, talent and tenacity in our local business community, which makes the community vibrant and attracts other businesses and industries to Waipā,” she says.

“As we reflect on our business centred around powering our communities, a lot has changed over the years. Like many local businesses participating in these awards, we’ve showcased a pioneering spirit by evolving and expanding to address the changing needs of the growing population. This achievement is certainly worth celebrating as we look forward and continue our growth,” Watson adds.

The Waipā Networks Business Awards include categories that recognise excellence in community contribution, digital strategy, sustainability, innovation, E-commerce, tourism and hospitality, people and culture, and customer service.

Entries for the 2025 awards are now open and close on Monday 10 March 2025. For entry forms and more information, please visit www.waipabusinessawards.co.nz.

