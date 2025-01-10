Exclusive Rate For 6 Months! Fortnightly Cleaning Promo

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Friday, 10 January 2025, 9:32 pm
Press Release: Premium Clean

Premium Clean New Zealand is excited to help you kickstart the new year with a fresh home and a fresh start! This January, we’re offering exclusive discounts on our popular fortnightly cleaning services when you join us for six months. Say goodbye to stress and hello to consistent cleanliness with this limited-time promotion.

With no lock-in contracts and the flexibility to cancel anytime, our fortnightly cleaning service is perfect for busy homeowners looking for a convenient and eco-friendly solution to keep their homes spotless.

Why Choose Fortnightly Cleaning?

  • Convenience: Scheduled cleans every two weeks, so you don’t have to worry about managing cleaning routines.
  • Time-Saving: Free up valuable time to focus on what matters most.
  • Cost-Effective: Enjoy discounted rates for consistent services.
  • Eco-Friendly: Sustainable practices and eco-conscious products for a cleaner home and planet.
  • Consistent Cleanliness: Maintain a fresh, tidy, and hygienic home all year round.

This exclusive offer is available for January 2025 only, so don’t miss out! Book your fortnightly cleaning service today and enjoy a hassle-free start to the new year.

About Premium Clean New Zealand:

Premium Clean New Zealand is a trusted provider of professional cleaning services, offering customized solutions for residential and commercial clients. With a commitment to quality, eco-friendliness, and customer satisfaction, we aim to make every space sparkle.

For more information or to book your cleaning service, visit www.premiumclean.co.nz.

