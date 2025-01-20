'Minister For The South Island' Welcomed By Business Canterbury

Business Canterbury welcomes news that Rangitata MP, James Meager will step into a newly created Minister for the South Island role. The portfolio, which will likely mirror that of the Auckland portfolio and act as an advocacy and coordination role, will be a step in the right direction for ensuring an all of government approach to the South Island.

Business Canterbury chief executive, Leeann Watson says, "The South Island’s contribution to the New Zealand economy is something we’ve been discussing with the Government, alongside the need for focused investment to support our growth, so it’s great to see this commitment and recognition through the creation of a ministerial portfolio.

"Canterbury and South Island businesses are generally known as quiet achievers in the New Zealand economy, but the statistics speak for themselves, and we are taking on the world with our unique mix of a highly diversified economy - including the primary industries, manufacturing, construction and professional services, and those emerging like aerospace, agritech and healthtech - as well as our lifestyle, environment and innovative culture.

"Canterbury drove 23 per cent of national business growth last year with only 13 per cent of the country’s businesses. This growth is generating significant interest in Canterbury with student numbers, migration both from within New Zealand and abroad, and tourism numbers growing far beyond those in other centres - highlighting an opportunity for the Government to take a more active role in supporting what will be the best place in New Zealand to live, work, play and invest.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"Having a ministerial cheerleader who is also the associate Minister of Transport, we hope, will lead to a better all of government approach to Canterbury and the South Island, and a regulatory environment more tailored to us and our desire for policy that better enables innovation, productivity, and sustainable growth.

"For example, connections to the rest of New Zealand and the world will always be an opportunity to power up the South Island economy - and we look forward to working with Mr Meager on ensuring that our world-class food and fibre and manufactured goods can move to their destinations more efficiently and reliably.

Business Canterbury will be meeting with Mr Meager in the coming weeks to discuss priorities for Canterbury businesses and the scope of his portfolio to affect positive change.

© Scoop Media

