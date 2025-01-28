Planning A Road Trip? Save 20% With This NZ Motorhome Rental Deal

Image from Georgia East's Google Review of Road Runner Rentals, motohome rental NZ Dec 2024. Photo/Supplied.

Planning a road trip around New Zealand? Road Runner Rentals has two incredible motorhome hire deals to make your journey even more unforgettable. Whether you're exploring the breathtaking South Island or the picturesque North Island, these deals are your ticket to adventure and savings.

And the cherry on top? Their entire fleet is Green Certified, giving you access to freedom camping sites across the country — ideal if you concur that sustainable travel keeps NZ “pure”.

NZ Campervan hire deal:

Jan - March 2025 (booking & travel dates) - Milford Sound Cruise Bonus

What: Free Milford Sound cruise for two (valued at $478 total)

or

April 2025 Travel Discount

What: 20% off all campervan and motorhome rental bookings for 21+ days

Conditions: These offers are independent and cannot be used together. Tickets for the cruise will be booked at the time of campervan pickup, and travellers need to provide their preferred cruise dates.

Bonus convenience: Enjoy a seamless journey with no one-way fees! Head south from Auckland to Christchurch or north from Christchurch to Auckland without any additional charges.

These incredible deals are only available for a limited time, so don’t wait — email info@roadrunnerrentals.co.nz to secure your campervan booking discount for your journey.

Travel tips for before or after your Milford Sound cruise

Milford Sound is one of New Zealand’s most breathtaking destinations, and there’s plenty to do before or after your cruise to make the most of your visit:

Explore Te Anau: Stop in this charming lakeside town to enjoy local cafes, the Te Anau Glowworm Caves, or a stroll along the lakefront.

Stop in this charming lakeside town to enjoy local cafes, the Te Anau Glowworm Caves, or a stroll along the lakefront. Drive through Fiordland National Park: The journey to Milford Sound is an adventure in itself. Take your time to enjoy stops like the Mirror Lakes, the Chasm, and Hollyford Valley.

The journey to Milford Sound is an adventure in itself. Take your time to enjoy stops like the Mirror Lakes, the Chasm, and Hollyford Valley. Hike the Key Summit Track: For a short hike with panoramic views of Fiordland’s peaks and valleys, the Key Summit Track is a must-do.

Overnight in Milford Sound:

Consider staying overnight to experience the sound’s tranquillity at dawn or dusk when most visitors have left.

Image from Georgia East's Google Review of Road Runner Rentals, motohome rental NZ Dec 2024 (2). Photo/Supplied.

Travel Tips for April

April is a magical time to explore New Zealand. The summer crowds have dissipated, the weather is cooler, and the landscapes are painted in autumn hues. Here are some must-visit destinations to include in your itinerary:

Southern Alps: Witness the stunning autumn foliage as you journey through Queenstown and Wanaka or through Arthurs’ Pass.

Witness the stunning autumn foliage as you journey through Queenstown and Wanaka or through Arthurs’ Pass. Bay of Islands: Enjoy the subtropical warmth, pristine beaches, and abundant marine life in the North.

Enjoy the subtropical warmth, pristine beaches, and abundant marine life in the North. Tongariro National Park: Tackle iconic hiking trails like the Tongariro Alpine Crossing without the peak-season crowds.

Why choose Road Runner Rentals as your motorhome rental company?

Road Runner Rentals has been a trusted choice for adventurers since 2006. Here’s why they stand out:

Affordable rates: competitive pricing for backpacker and luxury motorhome models, without compromising quality or comfort.

competitive pricing for backpacker and luxury motorhome models, without compromising quality or comfort. Diverse fleet: a wide range of campervans and motorhomes tailored to suit every travel need, from solo explorers to family adventurers.

a wide range of campervans and motorhomes tailored to suit every travel need, from solo explorers to family adventurers. Convenient locations: easy pick-up and drop-off options in Christchurch and Auckland.

easy pick-up and drop-off options in Christchurch and Auckland. Outstanding service: friendly, knowledgeable staff and 24/7 customer support to ensure your trip goes off without a hitch.

friendly, knowledgeable staff and 24/7 customer support to ensure your trip goes off without a hitch. Eco-friendly travel: With a Green Certified fleet, you can explore New Zealand responsibly.

About Road Runner Rentals

Founded in 2006, Road Runner Rentals is a family-owned NZ motorhome hire company committed to making your New Zealand adventure unforgettable. With depots conveniently located in Christchurch and Auckland, they provide good value campervan and motorhome hire services at backpacker and luxury prices. The team’s first-hand travel experience ensures you’ll get expert advice on where to go and what to see, making your journey as smooth as possible.

Sustainability is at the core of Road Runner Rentals’ mission. Their Green Certified fleet offers eco-conscious travellers the freedom to explore responsibly while enjoying the comfort and reliability of a modern campervan.

Book Now and Start Your Adventure

Ready to roll? Don’t miss these deals; explore New Zealand in Autumn while enjoying significant savings. Visit Road Runner Rentals Your adventure awaits!

