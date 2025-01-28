SUSE Appoints Ben Henshall As A/NZ General Manager

SYDNEY, Australia, January 28, 2025 – SUSE®, a global leader in innovative, open, and secure enterprise-grade solutions, today announced the appointment of Ben Henshall as General Manager for Australia and New Zealand. Ben will spearhead the company’s strategic growth initiatives across the region.

"Cloud spending is surging, and organisations are juggling the complexity of managing multiple cloud providers, legacy systems, rising cyber threats and tapping into AI, all while under immense pressure to cut costs and boost productivity," said Ben. "SUSE stands out as a strategic enabler to target these issues head on, through the fundamentally unique approach to simplifying, unifying and securing multiple linux and container systems for almost any workload, anywhere.”

“What stands SUSE apart from our competitors and helps organisations address these issues, is through our open architecture and subscription model - no forced migrations, no forced proprietary lock-ins. SUSE puts the control of clients’ IT productivity securely back into their hands,” added Ben.

Ben brings decades of experience in enterprise IT, having held strategic leadership positions at companies including Red Hat and Oracle, and most recently spending four years at Denodo. During his tenure, Ben oversaw the A/NZ business of Denodo as Regional VP & GM, including sales, partners and alliances, customer success, marketing and general operations.

"This appointment comes at a vital moment for SUSE as A/NZ organisations face an increasingly complex IT landscape," said Josep Garcia, General Manager for APAC at SUSE. "With Ben’s leadership and SUSE’s ability to manage diverse IT ecosystems—from legacy systems to cloud-native platforms—we’re uniquely positioned to support South Pacific organizations as they drive innovation, reduce costs, and tackle today’s IT challenges head-on."

About SUSE

SUSE is a global leader in innovative, reliable and secure enterprise open source solutions, including SUSE Linux Suite, SUSE Rancher Suite, SUSE Edge Suite and SUSE AI Suite. More than 60% of the Fortune 500 rely on SUSE to power their mission-critical workloads, enabling them to innovate everywhere – from the data center to the cloud, to the edge and beyond. SUSE puts the “open” back in open source, collaborating with partners and communities to give customers the agility to tackle innovation challenges today and the freedom to evolve their strategy and solutions tomorrow. For more information, visit www.suse.com.

