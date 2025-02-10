Record Year Fuels Kiwi Innovator's Global Growth Despite Tariff Uncertainty

Wellington, 10 February 2025

Goondature Trap (Image/Supplied)

Wellington-based Goodnature is ramping up growth plans for Europe, Asia and the US - despite tariff threats - following a record 2024 that saw global pest kills increase by 34 per cent. Exports now account for over 80 per cent of production at their Newtown HQ, and projections estimate their traps will eliminate more than 250,000 pests worldwide this year.

Founded 20 years ago by Wellingtonians Craig Bond and Robbie van Dam, Goodnature’s toxin-free traps have killed more than 22 million pests. Late last year, the company moved into its new high-end manufacturing facility and launched its award-winning Mouse Trap, which can track mouse kills via smartphone and is expected to propel growth.

CEO Dave Shoemack (Photo/Supplied)

CEO Dave Shoemack says pest populations are booming as global temperatures warm, only increasing demand for their smartphone-connected products. The number of ‘Goodnature’ kills has grown by 200 per cent over the past three years, and nearly 200,000 mice, rats, stoats and squirrels were killed in 62 countries in 2024.

“More than 20 per cent of our kills were from newly activated traps, effectively expanding our pest-free footprint by an area the size of Paris,” Shoemack says. “Demand for our new Mouse Trap also drove a late production surge at the tail end of 2024 - with strong uptake, particularly in the US and UK. This has strengthened our position in both markets,” he says.

Goodnature’s expansion into the US has already been significant. Last year, the number of pests eliminated there increased by 178 per cent.

“Like all businesses exporting to America right now, we are closely monitoring potential tariff changes amid global uncertainty. However, the US market remains a key growth market for us, and our team remains laser-focused on our growth strategy.

“We know it’s still early days but haven’t seen any sign of demand slowing - we remain optimistic about growth in the US and aren’t changing our approach to the lucrative market when it comes to premium, toxin-free pest control,” he says.

Beyond the US, Shoemack says Sweden has emerged as a fast-growing market.

“Sweden is one of the world's most progressive countries in moving away from toxins to control pests, and we’re equally excited by the opportunities for us there”.

Shoemack says the company’s Wellington HQ is key in driving its momentum despite the region’s current economic challenges.

“Our team is incredibly proud of what we’re achieving, and we expect to keep growing this year. Being based in Wellington gives us the agility to meet rising international demand while supporting a talented local workforce. With our new Newtown HQ in full swing, we’re ready to build on 2024’s record-breaking year and grow our impact even further in 2025,” he says.

Goodnature traps can be found online and in stores throughout New Zealand; local and global stockist information can be found on their website. The Goodnature Mouse Trap won two golds at the 2024 Best Design Awards and was shortlisted for an iF Design Award.

About Goodnature

Established in 2005, Goodnature is the only B Corp certified pest control company in the world. Initially beginning its mission in the wild to eradicate pests, it’s now scaling its goal of rewilding the world with the introduction of the Goodnature Mouse Trap, the first product they’ve designed for inside the home in 20 years. So far, their traps have killed 22 million pests globally and wiped out rat populations in four of New Zealand’s most fragile ecosystems. Goodnature is also trusted by some of the world’s toughest conservation groups, including the Nature Conservancy, Predator Free 2050 and the United Nations Development Program.

