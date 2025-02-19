Meat The Need Rebrands As Meet The Need To Expand Support For Food-Insecure Kiwis

February 19, 2025 – New Zealand – Leading food charity Meat the Need has officially rebranded as Meet the Need, marking an exciting new chapter in its mission to provide quality meat, milk, and food protein to communities in need across Aotearoa.

Since its inception in 2020, Meat the Need has become synonymous with supplying fresh mince and milk to food-insecure New Zealanders, while its sister initiative, Feed Out, has expanded the reach of food support. Now, these two brands are uniting under a single, clear identity: Meet the Need - to better communicate their mission and broaden their impact.

Why the Change?

The shift to Meet the Need reflects the charity’s expanded vision beyond just meat, now encompassing all food protein items. The refreshed brand will:

Simplify the message – A single, unified identity strengthens awareness and clarity.

– A single, unified identity strengthens awareness and clarity. Expand the scope – The move from "Meat" to "Meet" signals inclusivity, ensuring the charity can support more Kiwis with a wider range of food.

– The move from "Meat" to "Meet" signals inclusivity, ensuring the charity can support more Kiwis with a wider range of food. Reinforce commitment – The organisation remains dedicated to its core mission: connecting farmers and food producers with those experiencing food insecurity.

What’s Next?

With the rebrand comes a new website: www.meettheneed.org.nz - making it easier for partners, farmers, and supporters to get involved.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"We are incredibly proud of what Meat the Need has achieved, and this evolution into Meet the Need will strengthen our ability to serve those who need us most," says Meet the Need General Manager, Zellara Holden. "The need in our communities is real, and this change positions us to have an even greater impact moving forward."

Join Us in Making a Difference

Meet the Need is calling on farmers, food producers, sponsors and every day New Zealanders who are able to help, to continue their vital support under the new brand. Every contribution - whether a donation of livestock, milk, or funds - ensures that struggling families across Aotearoa receive the nourishment they need.

© Scoop Media

