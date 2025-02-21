Agriculture Export Growth Narrows Goods Trade Deficit

The trade balance for the January 2025 month was a deficit of $486 million, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

In the January 2024 month, the deficit was $1.1 billion.

Total exports were valued at $6.2 billion in January 2025, an increase of $1.4 billion when compared with January 2024. Imports were valued at $6.7 billion, an increase of $787 million over the same period.

The narrowing of the deficit in January 2025, compared with the same month last year, was driven by agricultural commodity exports.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:

Agriculture export growth narrows goods trade deficit: https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/agriculture-export-growth-narrows-goods-trade-deficit/

Overseas merchandise trade: January 2025: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/overseas-merchandise-trade-january-2025/

Overseas merchandise trade datasets: https://www.stats.govt.nz/large-datasets/csv-files-for-download/overseas-merchandise-trade-datasets

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

