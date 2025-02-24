Mapua & Districts Business Association Members Merge With Nelson TasmanChamber Of Commerce

Strengthening Local Business Connections And Opportunities

The Mapua & Districts Business Association (MDBA) is pleased to announce that its members will be merging with the Nelson Tasman Chamber of Commerce, effective 1 April 2025. This strategic move aims to enhance networking opportunities, resources, and growth potential for local businesses across the region.

“This merger is an exciting opportunity for our members to access more resources and a wider network while maintaining the close-knit community spirit that defines Mapua,” said Gordon Shaw, Chair of the Mapua & Districts Business Association. “We are incredibly grateful to our volunteer committee for their hard work and dedication over the years.”

The Nelson Tasman Chamber of Commerce is enthusiastic about welcoming MDBA members into its network. Ali Boswijk, CEO of the Nelson Tasman Chamber of Commerce, stated, “We are thrilled to integrate the vibrant business community from Mapua into our organisation. This merger strengthens our collective voice and reinforces our commitment to supporting sustainable economic growth throughout the Nelson Tasman Region.”

As part of the merger, MDBA members will gain access to a broader range of events, workshops, and networking opportunities. This partnership amplifies the influence of local businesses while preserving the community-focused legacy of the MDBA.

To celebrate this transition, a joint event will be held on 26th March at the Mapua Community Hall. Members and local business owners are invited to attend and learn more about the opportunities ahead.

