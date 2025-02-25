Port Marlborough Reports Strong Half Year Performance For 2025

Port Marlborough has filed its Half Year Report for the first half of the 2025 financial year, highlighting positive progress across its key focus areas: people, planet, prosperity, and partnerships.

The port continues to invest in workforce capability, with new marine cadetships, internal promotions, and leadership development programmes supporting career progression and workplace culture. Critical risk and fatigue risk management measures have been implemented, and the port’s strong focus on the Hauora (Health, Safety and Wellbeing) of all people in its workplaces remains a priority.

Environmental progress has also been a standout, with Marlborough Sounds Marinas becoming the first in New Zealand to achieve International Clean Marina accreditation, recognising high standards in marine biosecurity and environmental management. Across operations, 82% of waste has been diverted from landfill, and habitat restoration efforts continue, with thousands of native plants established in key areas.

Revenue has increased by 13% compared to the same period last year, driven by strong trade performance and increased uptake of berthage at Waikawa North West Marina. Forestry trade has grown by 18%, supported by the completion of the South Island’s first on-port debarking facility, in partnership with Pedersen Group and C3.

Port Marlborough Chief Executive Rhys Welbourn said the results reflect the company’s focus on sustainable growth and long-term investment.

"These results show the benefits of our continued investment in infrastructure, environmental initiatives, and workforce capability. We are seeing strong performance across key trade areas, our marinas remain in high demand, and our sustainability initiatives are delivering measurable outcomes. The International Clean Marina accreditation is a milestone achievement and highlights how seriously we take the importance of marine biosecurity across our operations.

"As we move into the second half of the financial year, we remain committed to delivering value for Marlborough, supporting and facilitating Marlborough’s key trades, and ensuring that our investment decisions contribute to the long-term success of the region."

Port Marlborough’s partnerships with industry, iwi, and regional stakeholders remain a key focus, including hosting the launch of the Protect Our Paradise national biosecurity campaign and delivering community sponsorships that support local initiatives.The 2025 Half Year Report can be found here: LINK

