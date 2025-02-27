Advanced Mortgage Solutions Celebrates 370 Five-star Google Reviews – A Testament To Exceptional Client Service

In an industry where trust, transparency, and expert guidance are paramount, Advanced Mortgage Solutions is proud to announce a major milestone—370 five-star reviews on Google Business, reinforcing its reputation as one of Christchurch’s most trusted mortgage advisory firms.

With 19 years of experience helping Kiwis secure the best mortgage solutions, Advanced Mortgage Solutions has built its business on a foundation of client-first service, expert financial advice, and a commitment to making homeownership more accessible. This achievement reflects the positive impact the firm has had on hundreds of homeowners, first-home buyers, and property investors across Canterbury.

A Reputation Built on Excellence in Mortgage Advice

Receiving 370 five-star Google reviews is a significant milestone that highlights the firm's ability to consistently deliver:

Personalised mortgage solutions tailored to each client’s financial goals.

Seamless, stress-free experiences throughout the home loan process.

Access to multiple lenders, ensuring the most competitive rates and loan structures.

“We are incredibly grateful for the trust our clients have placed in us. Every review is a reflection of our commitment to providing expert mortgage advice with a personal touch,” said Scott Miller, mortgage advisors at Advanced Mortgage Solutions. “Buying a home is one of the most significant financial decisions anyone will make, and we take pride in making that journey as smooth and stress-free as possible.”

Celebrating Success and Looking Ahead

Whilst achieving 370 five-star reviews is a remarkable achievement, Advanced Mortgage Solutions remains committed to continuous improvement, innovation, and helping more Kiwis achieve homeownership.

“This milestone is not just about the number—it’s about the real people behind each review. Every five-star rating represents a successful homeownership journey, and that’s what drives us to keep doing what we do,” adds Miller.

Find Out Why Clients Rate Us Five Stars

For expert mortgage advice from the best mortgage advisor with a proven track record of client satisfaction, contact Advanced Mortgage Solutions today.

