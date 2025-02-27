Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Sea Shepherd: Hector’s Dolphin Killed By Fishing Industry In Marine Mammal Sanctuary

Thursday, 27 February 2025, 6:23 pm
Press Release: Sea Shepherd NZ

A Pahu, or Hector’s dolphin was recently killed by a commercial trawler in Te Waewae Marine Mammal Sanctuary. The death was reported on the DOC Hector's and Māui dolphin incident database as death by entanglement in a trawl net this February.

Sea Shepherd NZ, Campaign Manager and kaitiaki Grant Meikle (Ngāi Tahu) said: “I’m not surprised by the death as it's been clear for a very long time based on the aggression from the local industry they are hiding what's really happening in the remote bay.”

With the installation of on-board cameras for trawlers operating in the south coast coming into effect last year, we are finally seeing the reality of commercial fishing in our national dolphin’s habitat.

The local industry has long denied killing Pahu in their trawl nets and were adamant the slow trawl speeds were safe for the threatened species.

“Obviously not” advised Michael Lawry SSNZ, Director. “Sad we have such little respect for an endangered species by industrial fishing in their habitat” said Lawry.

Sea Shepherd have been patrolling in Te Waewae for over 6 years and have repeatedly expressed concern over the risk to the iconic Pahu population of over 200 from commercial trawling. Te Waewae Bay is a destinated Marine Mammal Sanctuary and adjacent to Fiordland National Park.

Sea Shepherd calls for the removal of all commercial fishing activities both gill net and trawl in Te Waewae and demand it be made a real Marine Mammal Sanctuary where our national dolphin is fully protected.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Sea Shepherd NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 
 
 