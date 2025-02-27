Vietjet Announces Inaugural Air Service Connecting New Zealand And Viet Nam

New Zealand Ambassador to Vietnam Caroline Beresford presents the Testimonial of the new connectivity to Vietjet Vice Chairman of the BOD Nguyen Anh Tuan, in the presence of the Prime Ministers of both countries / Supplied

(AUCKLAND, New Zealand, 27 February 2025) – Vietjet Air has announced its inaugural air service between New Zealand and Vietnam, connecting Auckland with Ho Chi Minh City – both nations’ key economic, tourism, and cultural hubs. The event held in Hanoi was attended by Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, along with senior officials and business leaders from both nations.

The Auckland-Ho Chi Minh City service is scheduled to commence in September 2025, initially offering four return flights per week, operated by Vietjet’s modern fleet. The route is expected to further boost trade, tourism, and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

This new service marks a key milestone in Vietnam-New Zealand bilateral relations as the two nations have officially elevated their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and look forward to celebrating the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon remarked at the event in Hanoi: “I'm very pleased with Vietjet's announcement that they will develop a new route to New Zealand, strengthening the connectivity and the people-to-people links between our two countries which is a critical enabler of more growth and brings our people closer together. This enables lots of opportunities across the board, not just in tourism but also in trade and also in education.”

With the introduction of this new route, Vietjet brings New Zealand closer to Vietnam than ever before. The service provides a cost-effective flight option to Kiwi travellers, with a variety of seat classes to suit different preferences, including Business, SkyBoss, Deluxe, and Eco. Passengers will also have the chance to enjoy a selection of culinary delights, featuring both Vietnamese and international flavours, all served by Vietjet’s professional and dedicated cabin crew.

Vietjet’s inaugural route connects Auckland to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s vibrant commercial hub and one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing cities. Located in the southern part of the country, HCMC is renowned for its rich history, iconic cultural landmarks, tropical climate, and vibrant nightlife. As a key gateway, Ho Chi Minh City offers New Zealanders easy access to explore the rest of Vietnam – from the renowned Mekong Delta and Ha Long Bay to stunning coastal cities and UNESCO World Heritage sites – while also connecting to attractive destinations across Southeast and Northeast Asia.

The Auckland-Ho Chi Minh City route will not only boost investment, tourism, education, and cultural exchange but also create new opportunities for collaboration between New Zealand and Vietnam. This new connection marks a key milestone in Vietjet’s expansion within the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) region, following its entry into Australia in April 2023.

