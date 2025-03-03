Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Higher Meat Export Prices Boost Terms Of Trade

Monday, 3 March 2025, 11:08 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Export prices increased more than import prices in the December 2024 quarter, which led to a 3.1 percent rise in the terms of trade, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

The terms of trade represent the ratio of export prices to import prices. They can be interpreted as a measure of New Zealand’s purchasing power on the international stage and as an indicator of the relative strength of the New Zealand economy.

The total export price index rose 3.2 percent and the import price index rose 0.1 percent in the December 2024 quarter, compared with the September 2024 quarter.

Export prices for meat products, which are New Zealand’s second largest export commodity by value, rose 6.8 percent in the December quarter. Lamb prices rose 7.0 percent, while beef and veal prices rose 6.1 percent.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:
 

  • Higher meat export prices boost terms of trade : https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/higher-meat-export-prices-boost-terms-of-trade/
  • International trade: December 2024 quarter : https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/international-trade-december-2024-quarter/
  • CSV files for download: https://www.stats.govt.nz/large-datasets/csv-files-for-download/
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Stats NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 
 
 