Omnicom Seeks Clearance To Acquire Interpublic

Tuesday, 4 March 2025, 2:49 pm
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has received a clearance application in relation to the proposed acquisition by Omnicom Group Inc (Omnicom), via its wholly owned subsidiary, of 100% of the shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc (Interpublic). Both parties are global providers of advertising, marketing and communications (AMC) services.

Omnicom is based in New York and services customers in over 70 countries. It provides a range of AMC services in New Zealand through the following brands: PHD Media, OMD Worldwide, BBDO Worldwide, Hearts & Science, Clemenger Group Limited, DDB Worldwide Communications Group and TBWA Worldwide Inc.

Interpublic is based in Delaware and services customers in over 100 countries. It provides a range of AMC services in New Zealand through the following brands: Foote, Cone & Belding, Initiative, Mediahub Worldwide and UM.

A public version of the clearance application will be available shortly on the Commission’s case register.

Background

We will only give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

