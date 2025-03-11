New Zealand’s Largest E-Waste Company Achieves Carbon-Positive Certification

Echo has been recognised as carbon-positive by market-leading Ekos certification

Leading New Zealand e-waste company, Echo, today announces the achievement of their ‘Climate Positive Business Operations’ certificate with Ekos, providers of national environmental auditing services.

This certification signifies Echo goes beyond neutralising its carbon footprint, actively removing more carbon from the atmosphere than they generate.

In achieving this certification, Echo carried out Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions reporting in partnership with Ekos, in which they:

Identified and classified the different sources of emissions (Scope 1, Scope 2, Scope 3)

Measured and calculated these emissions through in-depth data capture

Reported on emissions following the GHG protocol

Ensured these emissions have been verified and undergone external auditing

Offset any emissions generated by business operations with verified carbon credits

Are implementing a reduction plan to decrease their CO2 emissions.

Patrick Moynahan. Photo/Supplied.

Echo’s CEO Patrick Moynahan says: “Our carbon positive certification highlights Echo’s market-leading dedication to going beyond, driving meaningful environmental change.

The certification takes our ongoing commitment to the environment even further, ensuring our operations not only reduce environmental impact, but also actively contribute to a greener future for all in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

Echo head office. Photo/Supplied.

With approximately 120,000,000 kgs of e-waste generated every year in Aotearoa, with only 2% of this diverted from landfill and recycled properly, Echo’s carbon-positive commitment indicates a doubling down on this mounting issue.

“Choosing a carbon positive certified e-waste provider like Echo helps clients and companies to reduce their own carbon footprint, diverting toxic e-waste from landfills and contributing a more sustainable future. Together we can take waste and turn it into carbon positive worth”, says Moynahan.

About Echo

Echo – formerly known as Computer Recycling – is New Zealand’s largest e-waste recycling company, providing a nationwide range of innovative tech re-use and repurposing services.

Their mission is to redefine technology’s lifecycle journey by providing sustainable, transparent, secure, and accessible ways to repurpose or recycle electronics across the country, for all New Zealanders.

They own the BLUBOX e-waste technology - the first in Aotearoa New Zealand - which diverts thousands of tonnes from the country’s landfills every year.

About GHG emissions

Direct emissions (Scope 1) originate from sources owned or controlled by companies, such as emissions from company-owned vehicles.

Indirect emissions (Scope 2) are associated with the generation of electricity, heat, or cooling that companies consume.

Other indirect emissions (Scope 3) include all other indirect emissions that occur throughout value chains. These may come from suppliers, production processes, transportation, business travel, and more.

About GHG Protocol

The GHG Protocol (Green House Gas Protocol) is a widely recognised international standard for measuring and managing GHG emissions. It was developed by the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) with the aim of establishing a unified framework to accurately and consistently account for and report these emissions. The GHG Protocol aims to help organisations understand and manage their environmental impact by providing a standardised and transparent methodology for measuring, reporting and verifying emissions of CO2.

