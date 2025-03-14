Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Lee Robson Appointed General Manager Auto At Avanti Finance

Friday, 14 March 2025, 4:32 pm
Press Release: Avanti

Avanti Finance is pleased to announce the appointment of Lee Robson as General Manager Auto for New Zealand, effective immediately.

Lee joined Avanti in February2022 as National Sales Manager and has been serving as Acting General Manager Auto since December last year.

Lee Robson / Supplied

In his new role, Lee will lead the Auto NZ division, bringing his strategic vision, industry experience, and strong leadership skills to continue advancing Avanti Finance’s commitment to excellence. His extensive knowledge of the business and dedication to driving results have made him the perfect choice to lead the team forward.

“I’m thrilled to appoint Lee as General Manager Auto. His leadership has been invaluable in the Acting GM role, and we're excited to see what the future holds under his guidance,” said Fred Ohlsson, Group CEO of Avanti Finance.

About Avanti Finance  

Avanti Finance is an award-winning specialist lender that has helped New Zealanders achieve their financial goals for over 35 years. We offer a broad range of lending solutions through our strong introducer network, including car, personal, and business loans, first mortgage bridging loans, as well as specialist and near prime long term home loans.  

© Scoop Media

