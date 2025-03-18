Launch Of Gearshop’s Nationwide Outdoor Equipment Hire Service Makes Adventures More Accessible For Everyone

Exploring New Zealand’s great outdoors just got much more accessible with the launch of Gearshop Hire (www.gearshophire.co.nz), a new nationwide outdoor equipment hire service. Designed to remove the cost and logistical barriers of purchasing and transporting gear, the platform provides a convenient, affordable way for international tourists, schools, and youth groups to access high-quality outdoor equipment.

With a comprehensive selection of essential gear available for hire from Personal Locator Beacons (PLBs) to tramping, camping, and walking gear, Gearshop Hire will ship anywhere in New Zealand (excluding the Chatham Islands).

Whether visitors or locals are planning a multi-day trek, an overnight school camp, or a scenic walk in one or more of Aotearoa’s stunning national parks, Gearshop Hire ensures that people have the gear they need – without the hassle and expense of buying new equipment or bringing in bulky items from overseas.

“Cost and access to quality equipment shouldn’t be a barrier to experiencing our outdoor environment,” says Hamish Pirie, founder of Gearshop NZ. “This was the reason I started Gearshop in the first place and Gearshop Hire is a natural extension of that primary objective. With Gearshop Hire, adventurers can rent top-tier gear when they need it and return it when they’re done, making it easier and more affordable for everyone to explore safely and comfortably.”

Gearshop Hire’s service is tailored to:

International visitors who want to experience New Zealand’s landscapes without travelling with bulky outdoor gear.

Schools and youth groups looking for reliable, cost-effective equipment for outdoor education and excursions.

Weekend adventurers who need high-performance gear for occasional use.

