New Zealand’s First Floating Dining Experience Is Now Bookable At Cloudy Bay

Wonderscape Table, Cloudy Bay's Wonderscape 2025 Image by LoverLover

New Zealand – March 24th, 2025 – Cloudy Bay has unveiled its most naturally immersive Wonderscape yet, floating a one-of-a-kind entertaining experience on water at its Cellar Door in Central Otago.

Placed on an “invisible” panel just inches below the water’s surface, this year's Wonderscape experience invites guests to experience the breathtaking illusion of dining on water, amidst one of New Zealand’s most pristine landscapes.

Wonderscape is an event series by Cloudy Bay with a limited quantity of tickets available for the public to book. Each experience, guests can expect to be immersed in the natural wonder of Aotearoa in beautiful locations with wine, cuisine and entertainment to match. Wonderscape also features a changing roster of remarkable collaborators and curators.

“For decades, Cloudy Bay has celebrated the beauty of nature. This year, we’ve built on that foundation to create an immersive and unforgettable experience on the water, designed to bring people together at our stunning Cellar Door” says Yang Shen, Estate Director of Cloudy Bay Vineyards.

"The 2025 Wonderscape brings together everything that makes Central Otago so special: the pristine landscape, the exceptional quality of the wine and the fresh and seasonal produce from our remarkable region. We’re thrilled to collaborate with three phenomenal curators to bring this to life."

The table itself is an innovative feat, Its lightweight yet sturdy structure created to bring guests closer to nature, giving them the one-of-a-kind opportunity to dine while surrounded by the tranquil beauty of the Central Otago landscape. A first of its kind dining experience on the water presented a unique challenge for Wonderscape 2025's tablescaper curator. It called for a knowledgeable and talented individual who could not only work with the logistics of a

floating table, but draw inspiration from it to style and curate the look and feel. Enter highly regarded Australian interior designer, stylist and creative director Steve Cordony.

Known for his refined taste and artistry, Cordony was tasked with bringing the 2025 Wonderscape experience to life through design. Inspired by the floating nature of the table and the natural beauty of Central Otago, he crafted a tablescape that draws directly from the surrounding landscape." Every detail of the tablescapes has been thoughtfully curated, from the linens to the foraged greenery," says Steve Cordony. "For Wonderscape 2025, the design captures the essence of Central Otago’s natural landscape, blending the organic textures of pond ripples, the play of light representing the sun setting over the pond, and the rich foliage creating an atmosphere that enhances the connection between the land, the wine, and the dining experience. This dining experience will be as much a feast for the eyes as it is for the palate."

Designed to showcase the very best of the region, the 2025 Wonderscape features a seasonal menu by renowned New Zealand chef Tom Hishon and Cloudy Bay's own Chef, Momo. The menu spotlights the finest local ingredients from Central Otago, each dish expertly paired with Cloudy Bay's world-class wines, celebrating the region's exceptional flavours and quality.

"Our shared ambition when crafting the Wonderscape 2025 menu was to let the wines of Cloudy Bay speak for themselves," says Tom Hishon. "We curated the menu with a focus on local, foraged ingredients that enhance the wines' unique qualities including Central Otago peaches, Bluff Oysters and Rakiura Tītī. Each dish, crafted to compliment the wines' complexity, creating a seamless pairing that reflects both the terroir of Central Otago and the exceptional craftsmanship of Cloudy Bay."

"The wine menu, curated with consideration, is designed to guide the entire Wonderscape experience, showcasing the distinct elegance and craftsmanship of Cloudy Bay wines," explains Nikolai St. George, Cloudy Bay Wine Director.

"Each wine builds in complexity, starting with the crisp, lively Pelorus and vibrant Sauvignon Blanc, which lift the palate with fresh, bright flavours. The Te Koko Sauvignon Blanc 2023 & 2015 adds depth and richness, while the Te Wahi Pinot Noir unfolds with dark berry fruit, structured tannins, and evolving spice and forest floor notes - perfectly complementing the tenderness of the succulent Fiordland Wapiti Back Strap. The experience concludes with dessert a sheep’s milk icecream layered with coffee cream and hazelnut biscotti, offering a decadent yet balanced, celebratory finish and leaving a lasting impression.

Wonderscape 2025 offers a one-of-a-kind dining experience that showcases the best of Cloudy Bay and Central Otago region. Cloudy Bay invites guests to connect with nature, savour the region’s exceptional produce and enjoy award winning wine with great company in a breathtaking setting. With only an extremely limited number of tickets available, Cloudy Bay recommends booking early to secure your place for this one-of-a-kind experience.

To reserve your tickets, please visit:

https://www.cloudybay.com/en-nz/journal/cloudy-bay-wonderscape/

Event Details:

Event Name: Cloudy Bay Wonderscape 2025

Location: The Cloudy Bay Shed, Central Otago, New Zealand

Address: 45 Northburn Station Road, Northburn 9383

Date: Saturday, April 12th, 2025

Booking Link: https://www.cloudybay.com/en-nz/journal/cloudy-bay-wonderscape/ R18: Wonderscape by Cloudy Bay is an 18+ event. By attending, you confirm that you are 18 or older and will provide a valid ID upon arrival for age verification.

About Cloudy Bay

Cloudy Bay was established in 1985. After a single sip of Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, founder David Hohnen realised New Zealand's potential as a wine region. Cloudy Bay became one of the first five wineries established in Marlborough and is now New Zealand’s most recognised winery on the world stage. From the first vintage, Cloudy Bay wines have found international acclaim for their remarkable quality and consistency.

