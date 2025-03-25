Zespri RubyRedTM Vita Back In Store For A Limited Time Only

Zespri is excited to announce its much anticipated Zespri RubyRed™ Kiwifruit is now available in stores throughout New Zealand.

The unique and vibrant red fleshed fruit is ready to bring a splash of color and an unforgettable taste to fruit bowls, smoothies and dessert recipes across the country.

Zespri General Manager Marketing KokHwee Ng says Zespri RubyRed™ Kiwifruit is available nationwide in the fresh produce section at major supermarkets and fresh fruit retailers from now until June.

“Zespri RubyRed™ has a striking red flesh and a unique berry sweet taste. It also contains a number of antioxidants, including Vitamin C and anthocyanins which are naturally occurring pigments within the fruit giving the fruit its red colour.”

“They are naturally smaller in size but packed full of goodness, making them a great heathy snack, a perfect addition to lunchboxes, or as part of your favourite dish. Be sure to get in quick as they won’t be around for long!”

Zespri RubyRed™ Kiwifruit have smooth delicate skin and need to be handled with care. They also have a shorter shelf life than other Zespri varieties so should be refrigerated until ready to eat and can be kept at room temperature to ripen.

This season, Zespri’s RubyRed™ Kiwifruit volume is expected to double compared with 2024, with around three million trays or 10,800 tonnes. As well as being available in New Zealand, it will be exported to markets throughout Asia Pacific, including a number of exciting new markets such as the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, the Pacific Islands and the United States. Zespri looks forward to even more consumers being able to try Zespri RubyRed™ in coming years.

