CAMA Urges Caution Before Officials Implement Tax Changes That Could Undermine Public-Interest Community Broadcasting

The Community Access Media Alliance (CAMA), representing 12 not-for-profit Community Access Media stations across Aotearoa, has submitted a formal response to Inland Revenue, highlighting concerns over proposed tax policy changes that could jeopardise the sustainability of public-interest Community Access Media broadcasting.

Community Access Media is critical in ensuring diverse voices are heard, broadcasting in over 50 languages and serving ethnic minorities, youth, persons with disabilities, and underrepresented groups.

However, Inland Revenue’s revised taxation approach to not-for-profit organisations (NFPs) threatens to impose new financial and administrative burdens on these essential services.

Key concerns and policy recommendations:

Risk to Community Access Media: The proposed taxation of income from unrelated business activities could financially strain the 12 Community Access Media stations, many of which already operate with limited resources.

Administrative burdens: Increased tax compliance requirements for small-scale NFPs could divert crucial resources from content production and community engagement.

Impact on small NFPs: CAMA recommends increasing and/or redesigning the current $1,000 deduction to exempt small-scale NFPs from the tax system, easing unnecessary financial pressure.

Streamlining tax compliance: Modifying income tax return filing requirements and resident withholding tax (RWT) exemption rules would allow organisations to focus on their core mission without excessive red tape.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading CAMA’s submission also aligns with global recognition of the importance of community broadcasting. The United Nations and UNESCO have long advocated for policies that protect and sustain community media, citing its role in promoting media pluralism, social inclusion, and participatory democracy.

CAMA chair Phil Grey says Community Access Media is more than just a broadcasting service—stations offer a platform for social connection, education, and emergency response.

“These proposed tax changes could undermine our ability to serve communities that rely on us, and we urge the government to ensure tax policies do not penalise vital community-driven broadcasting and content creation.”

CAMA has urged Inland Revenue to carefully consider the unique value of Community Access Media and adopt policies that protect its financial sustainability.

Photo/Supplied

© Scoop Media

