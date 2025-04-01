America’s Cup Decision Underscores Need For Dependable Funding

Confirmation that Auckland is unable to proceed with a bid to host the 38th America’s Cup (AC38) in 2027 is a disappointing blow for the hospitality and accommodation sectors, and highlights the urgent need for sustainable, coordinated investment in events.

Hospitality New Zealand (Hospitality NZ) Chief Executive Steve Armitage says large-scale events play a crucial role in supporting New Zealand’s economy, particularly for industries that rely on visitor spending.

“Major events like the America’s Cup drive demand across the host city, from hotel bookings to restaurants, bars and cafés. The flow-on benefits touch almost every part of the hospitality sector, and so many other sectors.”

“Major events also often encourage people to travel to New Zealand and travel beyond the event location, generating economic benefits that are felt across the country.”

Steve Armitage says the AC38 announcement further reinforces the need for a consistent, nationwide approach to event and tourism funding.

“Hospitality NZ supports mechanisms like a bed tax in principle to fund events, but we are not in favour of piecemeal, region-by-region approaches that create confusion and inconsistency. We need to do it once, and do it right.”

“A national strategy is what’s needed to give councils, event organisers and businesses the certainty they need to plan and invest. Without that, our sector, and many others, continue to operate in an uncertain environment that undermines long-term recovery and growth.”

