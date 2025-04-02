Bachcare And Commerce Commission Reach Agreement

Bachcare has reached an agreement with the Commerce Commission over its investigation into certain guest cancellation terms used on Bachcare’s platform.

Bachcare and the Commerce Commission will now ask for their agreed approach to be determined by the High Court.

Bachcare will update its terms from 2 April 2025. New guests, and guests who have booked through Bachcare but are still to travel, can then benefit from them soonest.

Bachcare New Zealand’s Managing Director, Tracey Foxall has said: “This has been a useful process. It has involved weighing up Bachcare’s, property owners’ and guests’ interests alongside one another and reaching a position that isn’t considered unfair.

As part of this process, we have conceded that certain of the guest cancellation terms (when we consider them within the guest terms as a whole, when we challenge ourselves as to whether they were clear enough to guests and when we consider how they sat in the markets we were operating in at the relevant times (be that Covid, weather events etc.)) were unfair to guests.

The changes have been notified to the owners of the properties we help let out (hence the required gap before we launch them) and we are supportive of this new approach.

More can be said following the High Court’s determination.”

