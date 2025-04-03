Gallagher Security Builds Momentum For An Exciting Year Of New Product Releases Ahead Of The Security Event 2025

WARWICK, U.K – A rapidly growing European team, exciting new product releases and new look stand are the hallmarks of what looks set to be a calendar highlight for Gallagher Security at this year’s, The Security Event (TSE) in Birmingham next week.

Spencer Marshall (Photo/Supplied)

In what will be his first major trade show with Gallagher Security, Executive Vice President – Europe, Spencer Marshall says, “TSE is set to be a standout event for Gallagher Europe, with a full strength team in attendance, a number of exciting new product showcases and, as always, a rich opportunity to connect with the wider security industry, we’re looking forward to a really successful event.”

The Gallagher team will be proudly showcasing the latest innovation in their product suite, QuickSwitch. QuickSwitch gives businesses a streamlined, simplified pathway to migrate from legacy systems to Gallagher’s world-class security solution. True to its name, installation is fast, reducing labour costs and minimising disruptions typical of a complex migration process. Most importantly, QuickSwitch helps businesses mitigate risks associated with legacy systems, creating peace of mind through a platform that unlocks greater value. With three variants each covering multiple boards, businesses are empowered to make the switch from a multitude of systems.

Also expected to be a major talking point on the Gallagher stand, and available with the upcoming Command Centre v9.30 release, a game-changing solution that redefines remote security. This groundbreaking release makes securing even the most remote assets easier and more cost-effective, while also delivering superior oversight, insight, and control. Launching with a suite of other powerful enhancements and integrations, v9.30 is one of the most advanced, feature-rich releases to date.

Gallagher will also be showcasing its multi award-winning Controller 7000 (C7000) product range, including the recently released C7000 Enhanced, tipped as the controller designed with user confidence in mind. Building on the cyber advancements and features of the multi award-winning C7000 Standard variant released in November 2023, the C7000 Enhanced offersincreased reliability, redundancy, and resilience for customers.

Visitors to the Gallagher stand will also get to experience employee badge in Apple Wallet. Released in May 2024, employee badge in Apple Wallet is fully integratedwithGallagher’s award-winning site management platform, Command Centre, making it easy for customers to issue and manage access credentials for their employees with in-app provisioning via Gallagher’s Mobile Connect app.

Rounding out Gallagher’s innovative solution showcase, will be the global manufacturer’s perimeter fence solution, providing a powerful first line of defense for critical sites. Able to detect, delay, and deter intruders, Gallagher’s innovative pulse fencing systems ensure maximum security and compliance.

A full-strength Gallagher Europe team will be in attendance, with Gordon Swallow, Sales Manager – UK South and European Technical Manager, Matt Wills taking part in panel discussions during the event.

Matt Wills will be joining a discussion hosted by Lee Odess addressing; ‘Securing Europe's Foundations: Trends and Opportunities in Critical Infrastructure Protection’. Gordon Swallow will be joining a panel in the ASIS Networking Lounge on 9 April discussing, ‘Technologies Shaping the Future of Security Systems: Cloud and AI Technologies’, Chaired by Kieran Byrne AXIS Communications.

Gallagher Security, Regional Marketing Manager – Europe, Bethan Thompson says, “These events are vitally important to ensure we best understand the current and emerging needs of our industry. The opportunity to come together with Channel Partners, End Users and members of the wider security industry helps us to shape our strategy and cements our commitment to innovating with people at the heart of everything we do.”

She adds, “We’re looking forward to another successful event, unlocking greater value for our users, and the wider security industry through the power of our people and our industry-leading, innovation solutions suite.”

Visit Gallagher Security at TSE, 8-10 April at stand 5/F90.

