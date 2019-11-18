NZ French Film Festival to return in March 2020

NZ French Film Festival to return in March 2020 - Save the date



We are delighted to announce that the New Zealand French Film Festival will return to the country in March 2020.

Last year, the festival was entirely redesigned by a new director, Mr Iain Macleod. The upcoming festival is set to be bigger and stronger than ever before, with three additional cities and five more venues.

This event is made possible with the collaboration of the New Zealand Alliance Française network and the Embassy of France in New Zealand.

We are pleased to have new sponsors joining us in 2020 for this unique celebration of French cinema down under.

Please find below a few key figures of the 2020 edition of the NZ FFF as well as the details of the dates and locations:

2020 NZFFF KEY FIGURES

21 locations | 16 cities | A selection of films for all ages

12 MARCH 2020

Opening Night in Wellington

13 MARCH 2020

Opening Night in Christchurch

19 MARCH 2020

Opening Night in Auckland

DATES AND LOCATIONS

12 MARCH – 5 APRIL

Kerikeri - (12-29 March)

Matakana -(19 March – 5 April)

Auckland - (19 March – 5 April): Bridgway Cinema, Monterey Takapuna, Monterey Howick, Capitol Cinema, Berkeley Mission Bay

Tauranga - (19 March – 5 April)

Havelock North - (12-29 March)

Hamilton - (19 March – 5 April)

New Plymouth - (12-29 March)

Palmerston North - (12-29 March)

Martinborough - (12-29 March)

Wellington - (12-29 March): Penthouse Cinema, Light House Petone

Nelson - (12-29 March)

Christchurch - (13-29 March: Lumiere Cinemas

Timaru -(12-29 March)

Wanaka - (12-29 March)

Arrowtown - (12-29 March)

Dunedin - (12-29 March)

ends



ends

© Scoop Media

