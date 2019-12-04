Nick Lowe returns to New Zealand for one Auckland show



NICK LOWE, producer, songwriter, author and pop culture icon, will return to New Zealand in 2020 for his first show in eight years. Lowe will be touring with LOS STRAITJACKETS, a band known for channelling the peak years of the guitar instrumental, and for performing in the famous Lucha Libre fighting masks.

In the first half of a career now approaching its seventh decade, silver-haired gentleman and scholar of music, Nick Lowe had at least three lives: pub rock pioneer, pop star, producer to the stars. And he had a grand time, each time.

Nicholas Drain Lowe, aka Basher, was not just producer for the cream of the British New Wave – Elvis Costello, Pretenders, Graham Parker, The Damned, Wreckless Eric – and had a burst of fame on the pop charts himself with songs such as Cruel To Be Kind, I Knew The Bride When She Used To Rock And Roll and that song about the dog who ate the film star, Marie Provost. Nick Lowe also wrote (What’s So Funny ‘bout) Peace, Love And Understanding, made a modern classic by Elvis Costello & The Attractions.

In the second half of his career, Lowe has become a songwriter of elegant, witty and sometimes quietly devastating songs that draw from the same well as pre-Beatles pop, early rock ’n’ roll and the classic songbooks of Britain and the USA, and are sung in a superbly relaxed croon.

Now, on his first New Zealand show in eight years, Lowe offers an old-fashioned revue show, with the roistering fun of Los Straitjackets. You can hear Lowe and Los Straitjackets, together on their new four-track EP, Love Starvation. Or see them together on stage. Let the fun continue.

Special guest on all shows will be 2-time Grammy winning Nashville legend JIM LAUDERDALE.

NICK LOWE’S QUALITY ROCK & ROLL REVUE, STARRING LOS STRAITJACKETS

With Special Guest JIM LAUDERDALE

POWERSTATION, AUCKLAND - TUESDAY 25 FEBRUARY 2020

Tickets on sale at 9am on Monday 9th December from aaaticketing.co.nz

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Nick Lowe

Nick Lowe has made his mark as a producer (Elvis Costello; Graham Parker; The Pretenders; The Damned), songwriter of at least three songs you know by heart, short-lived career as a pop star, and a lengthy term as a musicians’ musician. But in his current ‘second act’ as a silver-haired, tender-hearted but sharp-tongued singer-songwriter, he has no equal. Starting with 1995s ‘The Impossible Bird’ through to 2011s ‘The Old Magic,’ Nick has turned out a fantastic string of albums, each one devised in his West London home, and recorded with a core of musicians who possess the same veteran savvy. Lowe brings wit and understated excellence to every performance, leading Ben Ratliff of the New York Times to describe his live show as “elegant and nearly devastating.” His new 4 song EP “Tokyo Bay” features Los Straitjackets as his backing band. Nick Lowe’s biography, Cruel to Be Kind: The Life and Music of Nick Lowe, is out now.

Los Straitjackets

Los Straitjackets are the leading practitioners of the lost art of the guitar instrumental. Using the music of The Ventures, The Shadows, and with Link Wray and Dick Dale as a jumping off point, the band has taken their unique, high energy brand of original rock & roll around the world. Clad in their trademark Lucha Libre Mexican wrestling masks, the “Jackets” have delivered their trademark guitar licks to 16 albums, thousands of concerts and dozens of films and TV shows. Their most recent album “What’s So Funny ‘Bout Peace, Love & Los Straitjackets” consists of instrumental covers of Nick Lowe Songs.

Jim Lauderdale

Jim Lauderdale is a 2-time Grammy winning Americana icon, a singer-songwriter whose unmistakable rhinestone-incrusted silhouette has been a symbol for creative integrity and prolificacy for thirty-two albums over decades of recording. He’s an A-list Nashville songwriter whose songs have ruled the country charts while recording an eclectic catalogue of albums that run the gamut of American roots styles, all brought together on his new album ‘From Another World’.



