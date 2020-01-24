Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Andy Anderson Joins Fundraiser for Bush Fire Victims

Friday, 24 January 2020, 10:25 am
Press Release: Inspire

Veteran New Zealand actor and singer, Andy Anderson, joins a list of Manawatu’s top artists who are giving their time free to raise funds for the victims of Australia’s tragic bush fires.

The Mayoral Fight the Fire Fundraiser is being held on the grounds of Caccia Birch’s picturesque homestead in Palmerston North from 4-7pm on Sunday, Australia Day (January 26).

For 25 years Andy was one of the stars of The Sullivans and other countless Australian and New Zealand TV series. He now lives in New Zealand and has returned to his first love, singing. Before turning to acting in the 1970s, Andy was a rock singer in bands in Australia and New Zealand.

Andy, who was once described as “having the looks of James Dean, the stage presence of Elvis Presley and the voice of Ray Charles” now sings covers and his own material and is building a reputation as a contemporary rock artist on the New Zealand circuit.

When asked to take part, Andy, now in his 70s, had been talking to friends in Australia and wondering what he could do to help.

He joins a lineup of singers and musicians including Kathi Craig MNZM, Jenna Baxter, who graduated from the National Institute of Dramatic Arts (NIDA) in Sydney, Hannah Fang, Douglas Ransom, Sharon Cotter, a former TV actor and singer from Wales, Carson Taare, Amy Hunt, Erica Ward and Manawatu bands, Truly Made and the Swamp City Big Band.

During the event compere, Chris Burn, will talk to New Zealand first responders who were at flash point around Australia.

Mayor, Grant Smith, is hoping several thousand people will attend so a significant amount can be given for bush fire relief.

“We’ve chosen Australia Day because of its significance. Australia is our neighbour and many Australians live and participate in New Zealand life. The best way we can help is by providing funding for them in their hour of need,” Mayor Grant Smith says.


