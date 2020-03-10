Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tami Neilson Tour

Tuesday, 10 March 2020, 9:45 am
Press Release: Skip Ink

Canadian-born, New Zealand-based rockabilly, soul-swinging, fire belting dynamo Tami Neilson today announces a three-date New Zealand theatre tour this June, BRASS, STRINGS … SING.

With a voice straight from the golden age of soul, country and rockabilly music, Tami will be accompanied by an epic line-up of guests, a hot rockin’ band of rhythm and a 12-piece orchestra.

Pre-sales start at 9am TODAY for these three spectacular performances in Wellington, Christchurch and Auckland.

Wellington: June 10 Opera House 7pm Ticketmaster
Christchurch: June 12 Isaac Theatre Royal 7.30pm Ticketek
Auckland: June 13 The Civic 7pm Ticketmaster

With a voice straight from the golden age of soul, country and rockabilly music, whose powerful voice can take on big ballads, heartfelt Gospel, soul-infused R&B, Western swing, even old-style rock n roll – and a sky-high beehive to match – Tami Neilson has been described by Radio NZ as ‘a red-hot honky tonk, somewhere between Patsy Cline and Wanda Jackson’.

Previous media accolades come from both sides of the Atlantic, including Rolling Stone, which called her ‘a fire-breathing belter on her own terms’’ and the UK’s Guardian, which asserted that ‘’her powerhouse would still go boom!” This new album brings much personal and family history to the table.

Singing her heart out along endless roads and stages, from her days as a young girl in Canada touring with the Neilson Family Band, opening for the likes of Johnny Cash, to her full blossoming in New Zealand as a formidable talent in her own right, Tami Neilson has won the Tui Award for each of her past four albums.

Intoxicating’ - BILLBOARD
Powerhouse Performances’ - AMERICAN SONGWRITER
‘One of the 10 best country songs to hear now’ (You Were Mine)- ROLLING STONE
‘Somehow embodying Amy Winehouse, Dolly Parton, and Etta James all in one’- ROLLING STONE
‘In short, she tore it from the floor, up!’ - NO DEPRESSION
‘A force to be reckoned with. …..All hail. - WIDE OPEN COUNTRY
‘Neilson brings a rockabilly swagger and a charisma that doesn't so much fill the room as slam into it like the wave of a concussion grenade.’ - CONCERTHOPPER

www.tamineilson.com | www.libertystage.com

Follow Tami on WEBSITE / YOUTUBE / FACEBOOK / INSTAGRAM / TWITTER
Listen to Tami on SPOTIFY / APPLE MUSIC / ITUNES / BANDCAMP

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

