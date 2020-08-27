Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Bass-ics: Intro To Digital DJing Workshops Feat. DJ/Producer Paige Julia

Thursday, 27 August 2020, 11:32 am
Press Release: The Sensonauts

When: 2 workshops, 1-3pm Sat 12 Sept 2019 – for Everyone
1-3pm Sat 19 Sept 2019 – for Femmes only!
Where: Laundry Cuba Street, 240 Cuba Street, Wellington 6011

Due to demand, The Sensonauts have brought back their DJing intro workshops! These workshops are the ideal place to begin your DJ journey. It will give you a solid introduction to mixing those beats, and focus on the Bass-ics of how to use CDJs.

Experienced DJ and producer Paige Julia will be taking you through. She's had a decade on the decks and sure knows how to get those bodies dancing, so you're in good hands. You'll learn about what your DJing options are, what all those buttons do, and how to beatmatch tracks together on CDJs.

Unique opportunity – the Sat 12 Sep workshop is open to everyone, while the Sat 19 Sep workshop is for those who identify as femme and want to learn in a femme-only space.

We'll have multiple CDJ decks set up so you can put your new knowledge into action and get that crucial hands on experience. You'll come away with a basic understanding of how to DJ, what option might suit you, and what you can do next to keep learning. Let's get mixing!

Only 16 spots for each workshop so you get time on the decks, advance booking essential. Tracks will be provided. It's ideal if you can bring headphones.

And where better to learn about DJing than Laundry Cuba Street, home of so many solid sets? We're in there before Laundry opens to the public at 4pm. Learn about DJing in the club, literally in the club!

'Bass-ics' is a series of workshops by The Sensonauts for people to learn about electronic music in a fun, supportive environment. This will be a welcoming, relaxed and interactive session where no question is silly. No previous experience necessary, suitable for beginners.

These workshops go ahead at Level 2 (just in case, postponement dates are 14 & 28 Nov).

Book tickets at http://buytickets.at/thesensonauts
Tickets $29 per person
Find The Sensonauts on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thesensonauts

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Sensonauts on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
 
 
 
 