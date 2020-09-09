Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Stand Bi Us 2020 Australia And New Zealand’s First Joint Bisexual Conference

Wednesday, 9 September 2020, 3:40 pm
Press Release: Stand Bi Us

An exciting lineup of online and in-person events across Australia and New Zealand, from September 18-27, 2020

For the first time ever, Bi+ organisations across Australia and New Zealand have collaborated to create the Stand Bi Us Conference. There will be 37 free events, both online and in-person, as part of a week-long celebration for Bi+ Visibility Day, commemorated annually on September 23. The opening event will be a discussion with Shiri Eisner, author of Bi: Notes for a Bisexual Revolution.

Bisexuals (Bi+ is a term used here to refer to all multi-gender-attracted folk, including pansexuals) have long been the silent B in LGBTQIA+, often suffering stigma, misunderstanding, and invisibility from both queer and heterosexual communities. The Stand Bi Us Conference aims to celebrate community, visibility and expression, across Australia and New Zealand (and beyond), with workshops, panels, arts performances, discussions, groups, a party and even a few in-person events, where legal and possible. Topics range from polyamory to pansexuality to pets and a lot more.

See the website for the full listing of events.

www.standbius.com

This conference has been made possible by a collaboration of more than 16 separate Bi+ organisations and a grant from the Pride Events and Festival Fund, Victoria. The inclusion of live-captioning on our Zoom events means it will be more accessible and reach more people than ever before.

