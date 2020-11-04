Woolshed Tour Brings A Night Of Music, Theatre And Comedy To The Remotest Corners Of New Zealand

Celebrated comedy duo The Bitches’ Box and award-winning singer-songwriter Mel Parsons have spent the last month performing to packed woolsheds across the South Island. Now after a short break to recharge the batteries, they’re about to hit the road again on the second leg of The Woolshed Tour.

The tour picks up again on November 11 at Buscot Station in Omarama and takes in some of the remotest spots in the South Island, before ending on November 22 at Glen Dene Station in Wanaka. See full list of dates and locations below. Tickets: Eventfinda.co.nz.

A bonafide travelling roadshow - carting a bar, seating, stage curtain, props, full production equipment and crew along for the ride - the talented trio transform working woolsheds into real-life show spaces making for an unforgettable night in the country.

The tour carries the message of the Rural Support Trust (RST) and each show starts with a fundraising BBQ dinner run by the local school or community group, which is a welcome touch after a challenging year.

“We are acutely aware of the lucky position we’re in here in New Zealand as touring artists in that we’re able to actually gather big groups of people together,” says Amelia Dunbar and Emma Newborn AKA The Bitches’ Box. “I think even in 'rosy' times this can be a tonic, but when the rural sector has been dealt numerous challenges, whether it be climatic, market or COVID fall-out, it feels especially important to be getting humans side-by-side to reconnect and laugh. We feel like we're able to bring a little levity or simply a mental breather from day-to-day life.”

The tour also provides punters the chance to be among the first in the world to hear the new material from award-winning Kiwi musician Mel Parsons’ upcoming new album. “I'm loving playing a few new songs to audiences for the first time. They're still in the early stages of arrangements, but it's exciting to have them on the road,” says Mel.

Having grown up on a farm, Mel says touring woolsheds is all the more special. “It’s very nostalgic getting people together in woolsheds. It creates an atmosphere that I’ve not experienced anywhere else in the touring scene. And we are very privileged to get out to some of the most remote corners of New Zealand. We get to see some incredible places and are welcomed into rural communities with open arms.”

About the Show:

Mel Parsons: Needing little introduction, multi-award-winning musician Mel Parsons brings us new songs from her forthcoming album, along with plenty of old favourites for good measure. The 2020 VNZMA Folk Artist of the Year is a well-loved fixture on the national and international touring circuit, with a beguiling voice and a disarming line of humour that has won her a very dedicated fanbase. Visit – www.melparsons.com

Life’s a Bitch: The Bitches’ Box (Emma Newborn & Amelia Dunbar) present their new show, Life’s A Bitch. It’s the third instalment in their suite of hilarious, romping comedies, all about life as a dog. What happens when two freedom-camping, Swiss circus dogs break down outside the farm? What do drones, pearls and stock trucks have in common? Don’t worry, these two have thought of it all! The Bitches’ Box have taken their shows from woolsheds to glittering festivals worldwide and are beyond excited to get back to the rural communities that have supported them faithfully for so long now. Visit – http://www.bitchesbox.co.nz/

Event Times:

6PM - Doors open, cash bar & fundraiser BBQ dinner

7PM - Show starts - Mel Parsons

8PM - Intermission / bar open

8:30PM - Show resumes - ‘Life’s a Bitch’

REMAINING TOUR DATES 2020:

Wed 11th Nov - Buscot Station – Omarama

Thur 12th Nov - Glen Dene Station – Lake Hawea

Fri 13th Nov - Orari Gorge Station – Geraldine

Sat 14th Nov - Orari Gorge Station – Geraldine

Sun 15th Nov - Snowdon Station - Windwhistle

Wed 18th Nov - Strathview Station - Clarks Junction

Thur 19th Nov - Owaka Memorial Hall – Owaka

Fri 20th Nov - Whare Creek Station – Manapouri

Sat 21st Nov - Temple Peak Station – Glenorchy

Sun 22nd Nov - Glen Dene Station – Lake Hawea

The Woolshed Tour gratefully acknowledges the support of their touring partners: Isuzu Utes, ANZCO Foods, Leefield Station Wines, Eventfinda, and Rural Support Trust.

© Scoop Media

