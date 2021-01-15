OUT NOW The Chills' Submarine Bells & Soft Bomb Vinyl Reissues

Submarine Bells and Soft Bomb, the iconic early albums from The Chills’ catalogue have been remastered for a super sweet moment of ear candy, perfect for rediscovery — out today via Flying Nun Records.

Back in the Flying Nun vinyl catalogue for the first time in almost three decades, you can now get your hands on these much sought after reissues; with Submarine Bells available on translucent green vinyl, and Soft Bomb available in both orange or blue vinyl — all pressed in New Zealand, thanks to Holiday Records.

Submarine Bells is The Chills’ much-praised second album from 1990. Built around Martin Phillipps’ off-kilter vocal; all accent, all attitude, it reels around folk-like couplets with brusque punk swagger fed through psychedelic hues; so timeless it still simmers beautifully. It includes the effervescent, euphoric opener ‘Heavenly Pop Hit’.

“The Chills distilled post-punk with the sweet delivery of Phillipps, making it sound like The Fall paying homage to Prefab Sprout. Something that rare.” — Perfect Sound Forever

“Utterly immaculate” — Pitchfork

Originally released in 1992, The Chills’ third album Soft Bomb features contributions from giants of contemporary American music like Van Dyke Parks and ex dB’s Peter Holsapple as collaborators. A roller coaster 17-song, 51 minute trip, Soft Bomb is a conceptual classic that embraces styles and genres.

“’Soft Bomb’ was The Chills’ finest hour.” — Perfect Sound Forever

