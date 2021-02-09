Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Sensonauts Present: Bass-ics: Intro To Ableton Live Workshop Feat. Musician Will Marshall

Tuesday, 9 February 2021, 7:07 am
Press Release: The Sensonauts

When: 6.30-8.30pm, Wed 24th Feb 2021
Where: two/fiftyseven, level 2, 57 Willis Street, Wellington 6011

The Sensonauts present a brand new workshop, with accomplished musician Will Marshall back from sound engineering in New York. This session is a fun, hands-on dive into Ableton Live for music-lovers, with tutor Will Marshall sharing his top-notch US music school expertise. Powerful, but accessible and easy to use, Ableton Live is a fantastic tool for production, in-depth performance, or live electronic experimentation. Learn how to use the most popular music production software in the world.

In this workshop we'll show participants how to get creative, experiment with musical ideas, improvise in real-time, and turn their jams into structured tunes in Ableton Live. We’ll be exploring synthesizers, samplers, drum machines and the Ableton Push, using them all to create a brand new track in real-time. Fun!

Will Marshall is a veteran educator, musician, pianist & singer - and luckily for New Zealanders recently returned to Aotearoa from New York. He’s taught at numerous US-based schools, including Pyramind in San Francisco, EMC in NYC, and online with Soundfly. He’s also an experienced mix engineer, an electronic producer, and the frontman of art-rock band Noise.

Suitable for novice producers, DJs looking to get into production, or experienced musicians new to Ableton, this course will introduce people to Live’s hands-on workflow in a friendly, collaborative environment.

'Bass-ics' is a series of workshops by The Sensonauts for people to learn about electronic music in a fun, supportive environment. This will be a welcoming, relaxed and interactive session where no question is silly. No previous experience necessary, suitable for beginners.

Book tickets online at www.thesensonauts.com
Tickets $39 per person

Limited spots available.

