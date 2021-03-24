Join Us For Our Festival Opening!

The 2021 Festival of Colour officially kicks off at 5pm on Sunday April 11.

Come along to the Lake Wānaka Centre outdoor stage for our festival welcome. You’ll see a short live performance by Louise Potiki Bryant, Ariana Tikao and Paddy Free which will introduce you to their stunning video works Te Taki o te Ua / The Sound of Rain, screening in the Lake Wanaka Centre foyer throughout the festival.

You will also meet a number of artists and performers, and we’ll be launching the outdoor exhibition Though the Eye of the Lens.

This will be followed by ‘Us’, a movement event that will see our community come together and travel as one to the shores of Lake Wānaka.

‘US’ – A Mass Movement Event

Brought to you by choreographer Chloe Loftus, ‘Us’ is a processional mass movement event that sees Wānaka take to the streets. A long line of community in unison, weaving through the town towards the lake, this event is a celebration of the unique heart and soul of this town: its people.

Drawing inspiration from Pina Bausch’s ‘lines’, this serene and symbolic mass movement happening is a reminder of the power of community. 'Us' brings a joyful sense of connection, to each other and this town.

Call out for participants:

We're looking for participants to take part in ‘US’, a mass movement performance for the Festival of Colour's opening event.

Amateurs and professionals, experts and the curious - all are welcome to learn this simple short gestural choreography and be a part of this magical community event.

We only require that you are 14 years of age or older, and are available on the afternoon of SUNDAY 11th APRIL.

© Scoop Media

