‘The World Within Women’ - A Book About Equality On Our Own Terms By Jane Catherine Severn

On Friday 7th May New Zealand psychotherapist and writer Jane Catherine Severn will launch her book ‘The World Within Women – The femenome guide to your menstrual cycle’.

Following on from the Hashtag Me Too movement ‘The World Within Women’ proposes a radical new kind of feminism – as well deep insights into the psychological, emotional, spiritual and physical changes that occur within their four-week cycle.

“With over 500 menstrual cycles in an average lifespan, women are experts in their own metacycle (menstrual cycle years through to menopause) but many of us do not trust this knowledge.” Jane writes. “Since the time of Aristotle who saw the female character as being ‘a sort of natural deficiency’ we’ve been doubting our feminine power. Following the widespread introduction of clocks during the Industrial Revolution, people have become increasingly alienated from their own natural rhythms. In these times it became common for working class women to just get on with it during their periods while upper class women were viewed as sensitive, delicate creatures made more so by their fluctuating hormones.”

‘The World Within Women’ is not a book not about inequality in a world created by men or about girls finding a way to tough out their monthly periods. Instead, it calls on women to understand and trust the inherent femaleness inside themselves on its own terms.

“The more we learn to trust our changes and move gracefully in accordance with them the better we can hula-hoop our way through our months, taking every perspective into account as we go. Just imagine a world where women’s variability, in contrast to and in balance with men’s stability, will become sought after and prized for the extra dimensions of sophistication and complexity it can add to political deliberations and decisions! To create that world, we need to prepare first by becoming accomplished adepts of change-ability in our own personal lives and relationships…”

Jane calls on mothers and fathers to teach their daughters to embrace the changeability brought to them by their cycle and understand that it’s fine if one week their brain is sharp and the next it drags behind, it’s fine if one week they want to party and the next they want to curl up on the sofa with Mum.

The generous and warm tone of Jane’s writing invites healing – you just want to curl up with this book and bask in its glow. While it is uplifting, it’s also filled with helpful facts and diagrams based on Jane’s forty years of first-hand research as founder of Luna House support services for women. An ideal book to raise our spirits in these challenging times.

Jane is available for interview and can be contacted at; 00642102919819 and lunahouseemail@gmail.com or www.lunahouse.co.nz

The launch will be held Halswell Community Hall, Christchurch at 7pm on 7th May. If you wish to attend email lunahouseemail@gmail.com or www.lunahouse.co.nz

The World Within Women can be ordered from Luna House Books, www.lunahouse.co.nz,or lunahouseemail@gmail.com.

It can also be ordered at any bookshop, or though the Distributor, https://www.copypress.co.nz

