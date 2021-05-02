Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

‘The World Within Women’ - A Book About Equality On Our Own Terms By Jane Catherine Severn

Sunday, 2 May 2021, 5:38 am
Press Release: Luna House Books

On Friday 7th May New Zealand psychotherapist and writer Jane Catherine Severn will launch her book ‘The World Within Women – The femenome guide to your menstrual cycle’.

Following on from the Hashtag Me Too movement ‘The World Within Women’ proposes a radical new kind of feminism – as well deep insights into the psychological, emotional, spiritual and physical changes that occur within their four-week cycle.

“With over 500 menstrual cycles in an average lifespan, women are experts in their own metacycle (menstrual cycle years through to menopause) but many of us do not trust this knowledge.” Jane writes. “Since the time of Aristotle who saw the female character as being ‘a sort of natural deficiency’ we’ve been doubting our feminine power. Following the widespread introduction of clocks during the Industrial Revolution, people have become increasingly alienated from their own natural rhythms. In these times it became common for working class women to just get on with it during their periods while upper class women were viewed as sensitive, delicate creatures made more so by their fluctuating hormones.”

‘The World Within Women’ is not a book not about inequality in a world created by men or about girls finding a way to tough out their monthly periods. Instead, it calls on women to understand and trust the inherent femaleness inside themselves on its own terms.

“The more we learn to trust our changes and move gracefully in accordance with them the better we can hula-hoop our way through our months, taking every perspective into account as we go. Just imagine a world where women’s variability, in contrast to and in balance with men’s stability, will become sought after and prized for the extra dimensions of sophistication and complexity it can add to political deliberations and decisions! To create that world, we need to prepare first by becoming accomplished adepts of change-ability in our own personal lives and relationships…”

Jane calls on mothers and fathers to teach their daughters to embrace the changeability brought to them by their cycle and understand that it’s fine if one week their brain is sharp and the next it drags behind, it’s fine if one week they want to party and the next they want to curl up on the sofa with Mum.

The generous and warm tone of Jane’s writing invites healing – you just want to curl up with this book and bask in its glow. While it is uplifting, it’s also filled with helpful facts and diagrams based on Jane’s forty years of first-hand research as founder of Luna House support services for women. An ideal book to raise our spirits in these challenging times.

Jane is available for interview and can be contacted at; 00642102919819 and lunahouseemail@gmail.com or www.lunahouse.co.nz

The launch will be held Halswell Community Hall, Christchurch at 7pm on 7th May. If you wish to attend email lunahouseemail@gmail.com or www.lunahouse.co.nz

The World Within Women can be ordered from Luna House Books, www.lunahouse.co.nz,or lunahouseemail@gmail.com.

It can also be ordered at any bookshop, or though the Distributor, https://www.copypress.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Luna House Books on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>

Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 