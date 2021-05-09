An Exhibition By Christina Little At Three Eyes Gallery, 127 Breaker Bay Road, Wellington

Emergence – where land meets sea on the Chatham Islands, Rēkohu, Wharekauri

Christina Little presents her fourth series of abstract photography showcasing the jewels of the New Zealand coastline.

This time, Christina has travelled to the Chatham Islands, Rēkohu (Moriori), or Wharekauri (Māori).

Emergence explores where land meets sea on the Chatham Islands. On the waterline is a marked imprint of ancient ocean upwelling – what is present now has not always been. The land has risen, drowned, then risen again over millions of years, emerging from the ocean floor.

Christina is a contemporary photographer based in Te Whānganui-a-Tara, Wellington, New Zealand Aotearoa. Christina is motivated by her love and exploration of the sea and coast, with previous investigations and exhibitions focusing on coastlines in Te Whānganui-a-Tara and the Marlborough Sounds.

The Chatham Islands has appealed to Christina since childhood, seeing the rare TV news footage and being raised in the suburb of Miramar in Wellington gave Christina a sense of wonder given the Chatham Islands were off the coast of Miramar somewhere. In recent years the landscape, its forms, shapes and colours have particularly intrigued Christina who was finally able to make her first visit in 2020.

Christina handpicked the Three Eyes Gallery for the exhibition proposal as it is located within the Rongotai voting electorate, and the Chatham Islands is included in this electorate providing a unique connection. The Three Eyes Gallery is an exhibition space in the home of Wellington illustrator and designer Donna Cross.

Emergence is available to view each Sunday from 16 May – 13 June at Three Eyes Gallery on the South Coast, 127 Breaker Bay Road, Seatoun, Wellington.

Otherness Remnant 5

