Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

An Exhibition By Christina Little At Three Eyes Gallery, 127 Breaker Bay Road, Wellington

Sunday, 9 May 2021, 5:22 am
Press Release: Christina Little

Emergence – where land meets sea on the Chatham Islands, Rēkohu, Wharekauri

Christina Little presents her fourth series of abstract photography showcasing the jewels of the New Zealand coastline.

This time, Christina has travelled to the Chatham Islands, Rēkohu (Moriori), or Wharekauri (Māori).

Emergence explores where land meets sea on the Chatham Islands. On the waterline is a marked imprint of ancient ocean upwelling – what is present now has not always been. The land has risen, drowned, then risen again over millions of years, emerging from the ocean floor.

Christina is a contemporary photographer based in Te Whānganui-a-Tara, Wellington, New Zealand Aotearoa. Christina is motivated by her love and exploration of the sea and coast, with previous investigations and exhibitions focusing on coastlines in Te Whānganui-a-Tara and the Marlborough Sounds.

The Chatham Islands has appealed to Christina since childhood, seeing the rare TV news footage and being raised in the suburb of Miramar in Wellington gave Christina a sense of wonder given the Chatham Islands were off the coast of Miramar somewhere. In recent years the landscape, its forms, shapes and colours have particularly intrigued Christina who was finally able to make her first visit in 2020.

Christina handpicked the Three Eyes Gallery for the exhibition proposal as it is located within the Rongotai voting electorate, and the Chatham Islands is included in this electorate providing a unique connection. The Three Eyes Gallery is an exhibition space in the home of Wellington illustrator and designer Donna Cross.

Emergence is available to view each Sunday from 16 May – 13 June at Three Eyes Gallery on the South Coast, 127 Breaker Bay Road, Seatoun, Wellington.

Otherness Remnant 5

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Christina Little on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 