Rhythm & Alps Announces Its First Lineup For The 2021 Event

Rhythm & Alps couldn't be more stoked to welcome to the festival some of the world's hottest talent right now. From December 29 to 31, 2021 the breathtaking Cardrona Valley will play host to some of the biggest names in music.

BRADLEY ZERO * CC:DISCO! * FILTH, feat BBYFACEKILLA, DIESEL, HALFQUEEN & ZEKI * L.A.B * LEE MVTTHEWS * MONTELL2099 * MUROKI * PAIGE JULIA * SAMPA THE GREAT * SCRIBE & P-MONEY with THE HARMONY & RHYTHM BAND * SHYFX & STAMINA MC * TEXTURE *

With more acts to be announced, the countdown to the South Island's premier music festival is on!

RHYTHM & ALPS AOTEAROA 2021

29 - 31 December 2021

Cardrona Valley, Wanaka

Tickets on sale now via rhythmandalps.co.nz

Payment options are available, pay off tickets over 12 weeks.

Earn back your ticket by simply inviting your friends at checkout.

Now in its 11th year, Rhythm & Alps is happening once again in the stunning Cardrona Valley, in the mighty Southern Alps of New Zealand. Make sure you get your ticket to the three-day music festival & amazing camping experience and enjoy the Kiwi summer with this stellar lineup.

The 2021 festival features; soulful sounds from the globetrotting Rhythm Section head-honcho BRADLEY ZERO, joyous dancefloor jams courtesy of CC: DISCO! Aotearoa's own de-colonisers of the dancefloors with the QTBIPOC club night FILTH, feat BBYFACEKILLA, DIESEL, HALFQUEEN & ZEKI. One of Aotearoa's hottest acts right now, L.A.B and their eclectic mix of reggae, electronic, blues & funk and LEE MVTTHEWS with their infectious tunes with colourful melodies and bass-driven drops.

These world-class acts will be joined in Cardrona Valley for the New Years celebration by bass boss MONTELL209's genre-bending force, daring frequencies, and dizzying, club-ready dynamics, silky n smooth hypnotic pop sensation MUROKI and SCRIBE & P-MONEY with The Harmony and Rhythm Band.

Plus, PAIGE JULIA delivering the world’s up-front bass music, and DJ/Producer TEXTURE with her unique take on dance music. And, Rhythm & Alps couldn't be more stoked to welcome to Aotearoa one of hip hop’s brightest young stars SAMPA THE GREAT and UK drum'n'bass and jungle icons DJ/Producer & MC SHYFX and STAMINA MC.

With more acts to be announced.

“We are over the moon to be presenting a very diverse lineup for our 11th anniversary and will be producing some new and exciting stages...watch this space” - Alex Turnbull, Founder and Director of Rhythm and Alps.

