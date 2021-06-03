Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Rhythm & Alps Announces Its First Lineup For The 2021 Event

Thursday, 3 June 2021, 8:51 am
Press Release: Rhythm and Alps

Rhythm & Alps couldn't be more stoked to welcome to the festival some of the world's hottest talent right now. From December 29 to 31, 2021 the breathtaking Cardrona Valley will play host to some of the biggest names in music.

BRADLEY ZERO * CC:DISCO! * FILTH, feat BBYFACEKILLA, DIESEL, HALFQUEEN & ZEKI * L.A.B * LEE MVTTHEWS * MONTELL2099 * MUROKI * PAIGE JULIA * SAMPA THE GREAT * SCRIBE & P-MONEY with THE HARMONY & RHYTHM BAND * SHYFX & STAMINA MC * TEXTURE *

With more acts to be announced, the countdown to the South Island's premier music festival is on!

RHYTHM & ALPS AOTEAROA 2021
29 - 31 December 2021 
Cardrona Valley, Wanaka

Tickets on sale now via rhythmandalps.co.nz

Payment options are available, pay off tickets over 12 weeks.
Earn back your ticket by simply inviting your friends at checkout.

Now in its 11th year, Rhythm & Alps is happening once again in the stunning Cardrona Valley, in the mighty Southern Alps of New Zealand. Make sure you get your ticket to the three-day music festival & amazing camping experience and enjoy the Kiwi summer with this stellar lineup.

The 2021 festival features; soulful sounds from the globetrotting Rhythm Section head-honcho BRADLEY ZERO, joyous dancefloor jams courtesy of CC: DISCO! Aotearoa's own de-colonisers of the dancefloors with the QTBIPOC club night FILTH, feat BBYFACEKILLA, DIESEL, HALFQUEEN & ZEKI. One of Aotearoa's hottest acts right now, L.A.B and their eclectic mix of reggae, electronic, blues & funk and LEE MVTTHEWS with their infectious tunes with colourful melodies and bass-driven drops.

These world-class acts will be joined in Cardrona Valley for the New Years celebration by bass boss MONTELL209's genre-bending force, daring frequencies, and dizzying, club-ready dynamics, silky n smooth hypnotic pop sensation MUROKI and SCRIBE & P-MONEY with The Harmony and Rhythm Band.

Plus, PAIGE JULIA delivering the world’s up-front bass music, and DJ/Producer TEXTURE with her unique take on dance music. And, Rhythm & Alps couldn't be more stoked to welcome to Aotearoa one of hip hop’s brightest young stars SAMPA THE GREAT and UK drum'n'bass and jungle icons DJ/Producer & MC SHYFX and STAMINA MC.

With more acts to be announced.

“We are over the moon to be presenting a very diverse lineup for our 11th anniversary and will be producing some new and exciting stages...watch this space” - Alex Turnbull, Founder and Director of Rhythm and Alps.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Rhythm and Alps on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 