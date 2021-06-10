Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

FWD Fest 2021

Thursday, 10 June 2021, 3:47 pm
Press Release: Toi Whakaari NZ Drama School

Toi Whakaari creates Festival of Work in Development to celebrate the next generation of curious disruptors.

Student artists are presenting works in development and in any form they choose, with commitment and courage, at Toi Whakaari’s FWD Fest from 22-24 June 2021.

“The FWD Fest is such an exciting explosion of creative work and artistic voices!” says Acting Tutor and FWD Co-Director Anya Tate-Manning. “Acting, Design and Arts Management students present new works in development across forms and realms. This year we have absurdist comedies, high camp historical drama, film noir musical, explorations in writing and storytelling, creations around culture, history, politics and parody, ruminations on existence, reality, sex and love.

Students are creating their own research and creative processes, and forms of all kinds are explored and invented — film, live, solo, ensemble, dance, theatre, workshops, installations, script readings, technical-based, performance art and live art. The works that are being created are fresh and vital, the voices of these emerging artists are inspiring, compelling, poignant and heart-breaking.”

Toi Whakaari is dedicated to building a strong arts industry and sees inspiring students to develop new works as an important milestone in their growth as artists – to develop robust research practices, conceptualise, create, share, receive feedback, progress their work and evolve their artistic voices. Many of these works go onto further development and platforms such as Putahi, Spring Uprising, Kia Mau and Fringe.

This year exceptional Arts Management students will be challenged to grow their capabilities by taking on producing roles – overseeing the whole production and leading all elements of the Festival. FWD Fest 2021 is produced by third year Arts Management student Shanell Bielawa who says;

“It's super exciting for me to be one of the first student producers at Toi Whakaari! I'm learning about the importance of creating safe and positive platforms for young artists to share their ideas and creative voices and how it will inform their future practice. I'm really looking forward to seeing what inspiration sparks and what collaborations form from this festival!”

They are the future and the voices are theirs. Come listen, learn and revel in their creations.

FWD Festival promo video: https://vimeo.com/549102243

FWD Fest 2021
12pm – 8pm, 22-24 June
Te Whaea, 11 Hutchison Road, Newtown, Wellington
COST: free

https://www.toiwhakaari.ac.nz/current-shows/fwd-festival-2021

